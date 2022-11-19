ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Sulester
4d ago

why don't you go spend a day with a homeless person wether thier sober high... and see what that person is really going through .... and then make a decision on your feelings... going on others word of mouth is a very close minded ... and btw... we all use to hang out at parks together .. so I don't know why it became a big concern seems like maybe a certain group of people are over doing it and other people should acknowledge this and really see the big picture. maybe thier not the problem.. people in homes people that are rich are just as bad as anyone else .

Sue Sulester
4d ago

and not all strung out there are some that are functioning drug addicts but who right is it for us to judge .. your not them and it really shouldn't matter.. we are all born to live our own life... like I said nothing is a pro lem until you make a problem and keep glorifying it... make holes .. we are all on the same boat so why ya all poking holes?

Sue Sulester
4d ago

buy the land and have them build their own homes then at least thier being productive and working for something that's worth working for !

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Emergency warming shelter continues to work through issues

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland emergency warming shelter is trying to work through some issues regarding a lack of resources and proper staffing. According to the Mail Tribune, earlier this month, one of Ashland's most prominent residents and neighbors to the Pioneer Hall shelter told the city it's not doing enough to keep the area maintained as a good-faith partnership.
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Firefighters contain house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 5 says a home in Phoenix caught fire Monday. According to officials, smoke was coming from the back of the house when first responders arrived. Residents inside the home safely evacuated, and a water supply was established from a nearby fire hydrant.
PHOENIX, OR
KTVL

Jackson County Sheriff addresses Measure 114 permit confusion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) released a statement clarifying confusion about Measure 114 and concealed handgun license (CHL) permits. Officials with JCSO say there has been an increase in calls from people wanting to obtain a CHL permit before the measure takes effect on Dec. 8.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Indicted for Using Deceased Spouse’s ID, Nov. 22

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and student loan fraud. According to court documents, beginning in September 2017 and continuing through April 2019, Pickering is alleged to have devised a scheme to use her deceased spouse’s personally identifiable information to submit multiple applications for federal student aid and enroll her former spouse at three different colleges and universities in Oregon. These fraudulent applications caused the three colleges and universities—Eastern Oregon University, Rogue Community College, and Western Oregon University—to disperse $36,341 in federal student aid into Pickering’s personal checking account. To conceal her scheme, Pickering attended online classes pretending to be her former spouse so that her spouse would remain eligible for the student aid. Pickering did what was necessary to pass first term courses at each institution and collect the funds. On November 15, 2022, Pickering was arrested at her residence in Central Point. The next day, on November 16, 2022, she made her first appearance in federal court in Medford before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Pickering was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and released pending a jury trial scheduled to begin on January 24, 2023. Wire fraud and student aid fraud are punishable by up 20 years and five years in federal prison, respectively, per count of conviction. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by up to two years in prison consecutive to any other carceral sentence imposed. This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General (ED-OIG). It is being prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If you or someone you know believe you are the victim of federal student aid fraud or are otherwise aware of student aid fraud being committed, please contact ED-OIG by calling 1-800-MIS-USED (1-800-647-8733) or submit a tip online at https://oighotlineportal.ed.gov/eCasePortal/.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Shots fired, police say avoid SE Portola Drive

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is currently investigating reports of shots fired at a home on SE Portola Drive Tuesday afternoon. There does not appear to be an immediate danger to the public. Police advise the public to please avoid the area as the...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
medfordoregon.gov

Tis' the Season for Holiday Events Around Medford!

The following are upcoming holiday events that are happening around the City:. Bring the whole family and join us for a night of holiday fun! Festival activities include the holiday tree lighting, photo opportunities with Santa, a candy cane hunt and more! The event runs from 4:30-8 PM at Pear Blossom Park (Along 4th, 5th and 6th Streets). Attendance is free.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Beware of scammers pretending to be law enforcement

SOUTHERN OREGON — Multiple agencies in Southern Oregon are warning the public about telephone scammers pretending to be law enforcement officials. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says it continues to receive reports of scams referencing current or former KCSO employees. These scammers make statements about failing to appear for a grand jury before demanding money from the victim.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

How to protect your home from house fires this winter

Southern Oregon — As the weather continues to change it is important to go through your winter household checks, to ensure that if you run your heater, furnace, or fireplace you won't risk starting a fire. The best way to do that is to contact an HVAC company to...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Pollinator garden in Talent receives recognition from Bee City USA

TALENT, Ore. — When the housing market opens back up, you can find other alternatives for your front lawn like a native pollinator garden rather than traditional grass. Tara Laidlaw, a pollinator gardener in Talent wanted something different after purchasing her home. “I was tired of paying to water...
TALENT, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
CENTRAL POINT, OR

