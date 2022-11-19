Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Fairfield police: Juvenile charged with murder for involvement in October shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Police Department announced Tuesday a juvenile has been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that occurred last month at a Holiday Inn Express. The 16-year-old has been charged with murder, robbery and burglary for their involvement in a shooting that took place on...
WLWT 5
Police investigating man wanted for domestic violence in Springdale
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The missing one-year-old child has been located safely. Springdale police are searching for a man wanted for domestic violence, the department announced on Tuesday. According to officials, 23-year-old Derrick Patrick is wanted for domestic violence and was last seen wearing red sweatpants. The suspect is...
Fox 19
Man accused of making threats, ramming police cruisers during chase
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Symmes Township man is facing a charge of aggravated menacing after he allegedly threatened a woman, her mother, and her grandmother then led police on a chase, court documents say. The documents say the victim believed that Reed Gibson Diehl was going to “kill everyone she...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
Man shot during officer-involved shooting in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD — A 44-year-old man remains hospitalized after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Police have identified Michael Williams, of Springfield, as the man injured in the shooting. Police responded to the 700 block of Selma Road on the morning of Nov. 13 on reports of a...
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
WKRC
3 men accused of firing dozens of shots at mobile home over text appear in court
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Three men were back in court in connection to shots fired into a home at a Goshen Township mobile home park. Joshua Marks, 19, from Fairfield; Vinay Julious, 19, from Monroe; and Daniel Colegate, 18, from Loveland appeared during a preliminary hearing in Clermont County Monday.
Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old
“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in," Prosecutor Heck said. "Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying theft suspect
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. Police responding to Once Upon A Child located at 8256 Old Troy Pike in reference to a theft, according to a social media post from the police division. The suspect was seen on...
WLWT 5
1 dead, another injured after semi, tractor trailer crash in Warren County
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — One person has died and another was injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon, just before 3 p.m. a semi truck collided with a tractor, causing the road to be shut down. A...
Mother, baby rescued from apartment fire in Dayton; investigation underway
DAYTON — A mother and her baby were rescued from an apartment fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. Fire crews were called to respond to a report of a fire with victims trapped shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue, according to Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley.
WLWT 5
Butler County deputies: 3 arrested after $350,000 in cash, 200 pounds of marijuana seized during bust
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Over $350,000 in cash and 200 pounds of marijuana were among the items seized during drug busts in Hamilton and Wayne Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics taskforce executed a search warrant on homes in the 90...
WLWT 5
Local man accused of rape, abduction set to appear in court Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man is locked up in the Hamilton County Justice Center tonight and is being accused of rape, abduction and extortion. According to an affidavit from Hamilton County Municipal Court, 20-year-old Jason Johnson is accused of threatening to post nude images of the victim if she did not come to his home in Teaberry Court in Delhi Township on Sunday.
WLWT 5
Brown County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies after experiencing 'medical episode' in cell
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a Brown County Jail inmate died after experiencing a medical episode in his cell. Deputies say at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an inmate contacted corrections staff to say his cellmate, 40-year-old Joshua Oetzel, was suffering a...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
