Fairfield, OH

WLWT 5

Police investigating man wanted for domestic violence in Springdale

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The missing one-year-old child has been located safely. Springdale police are searching for a man wanted for domestic violence, the department announced on Tuesday. According to officials, 23-year-old Derrick Patrick is wanted for domestic violence and was last seen wearing red sweatpants. The suspect is...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old

“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in," Prosecutor Heck said. "Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
WLWT 5

Local man accused of rape, abduction set to appear in court Tuesday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man is locked up in the Hamilton County Justice Center tonight and is being accused of rape, abduction and extortion. According to an affidavit from Hamilton County Municipal Court, 20-year-old Jason Johnson is accused of threatening to post nude images of the victim if she did not come to his home in Teaberry Court in Delhi Township on Sunday.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH

