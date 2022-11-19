ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Neighborhood reflects after Montgomery County apartment explosion

By Dave Leval
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iws59_0jGObHCu00

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Vinod Mishra could only stare at his first-floor condominium through a fence at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex two days after an explosion tore through the building.

“It’s sad to see it in this shape,” Mishra said.

There appears to be no damage to the building that stands two buildings from where Wednesday’s deadly explosion happened.

Mishra’s thoughts also drifted to the family that rents from him — they just moved in this month.

“Tenants have not been able to get any of their clothes from there,” said Mishra. “It’s a difficult situation, somebody with two little kids.”

Police: Death by suicide led to explosion, building collapse in Gaithersburg

The devastation has limited just first responders as the only people allowed into the blast area.

Koran Johnson lives near the complex and got his first look at the damage Friday morning.

“I did not expect the amount of devastation that I saw,” said Koran Johnson, who visited the scene on Friday for the first time. “I expected to see maybe some fires, some damage. But I did not expect to see the entire building just decimated.”

Johnson usually walks through this area but did not on Wednesday because of the weather. That’s left him a bit remorseful.

“I feel bad because maybe if I was, maybe I could have helped someone because I would have been walking by at the time. You just don’t know,” Johnson said.

Crews continue to remove the debris from the blast. Mishra’s building still stands. But he wonders for how much longer.

“If it gets demolished, what happens to the tenants? What happens to us financially?” Mishra asked.

There’s no word when people who live in the other buildings in the blast area will be allowed back inside to gather their personal items.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
ASPEN HILL, MD
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision with Rollover and Entrapment in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision with rollover and entrapment on Monday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred around 8:30am on MidCounty Highway in the area of Goshen Road and Hidden Forest Drive. A single occupant was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

3 hurt as car crashes into Germantown building

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car was driven into a building in Germantown, Maryland, on Monday. A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the driver crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a medical marijuana dispensary at Middlebrook Road, at about 2:30 p.m. She struck two people...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Heated Cat House Causes Fire on Monday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the 12000 block of Saw Mill Ct. off of Shorefield Dr. In Wheaton-Glenmont. at approximately 11:15 on Monday night. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, crews arrived on the scene of an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Garage In Washington County

Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Fire in Olney Late Sunday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for smoke coming from the second floor of a two story single-family home on Governors Way off of Cherry Valley Drive in Olney a little before 11:30pm on Sunday night. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, the...
OLNEY, MD
Daily Voice

Montgomery County Phone Services Disrupted

Montgomery County phone services will be disrupted for an hour on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 22, officials say. Phone services will be disrupted between 9 and 10 p.m. while the Department of Technology Services and Business Solutions works to implement a secondary network connection for the system, according to Montgomery County Government Officials.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

4 cars stolen near Congressional Plaza in Rockville

Rockville City police are investigating the thefts of four vehicles from residential parking lots and garages early yesterday morning, November 20, 2022, near Congressional Plaza off Rockville Pike. Three vehicles were reported stolen in the 1600 block of E. Jefferson Street. A fourth vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of Congressional Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway

There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy