Champaign County, OH

Urbana Citizen

Bank donates to museum effort

The Peoples Savings Bank recently donated $10,000 to the Champaign County Historical Society Capital Campaign for expansion of the museum. Shown at left is Brian Nicol, President of The Peoples Savings Bank presenting a check to Vince Gonzalez, Capital Campaign Committee member. The project total is $2.4 million, and the organization is closing in on the first milestone of $1 million. To support the campaign, mail donations to CCHS, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, OH. 43078 and indicate “For the Capital Campaign.”
URBANA, OH
beckersasc.com

Premier Health opening 15k-square-foot medical office building in Ohio

Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio, according to a Nov. 22 report from the Dayton Daily News. The office building will house primary care, OB-GYN and laboratory services. CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will move its lab services to the new building. The site will employ...
XENIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Hundreds of students job shadow across Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Last week Darke County students from seven different area high schools participated in 220 half-day job shadows across 70 different career positions offered by more than 40 local employers. Darke County Job Shadow Week, coordinated by Darke County Economic Development (DCED), was an even bigger success...
Sidney Daily News

Donations will keep curtain raised

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
SIDNEY, OH
Urbana Citizen

CIT Class of 2022 announced

As part of a collaborative effort with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health), law enforcement, and the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services of Logan and Champaign counties, local officials were proud to present the CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) graduating class of 2022. The lack of mental health crisis services...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Road Hoggs help veterans

The Road Hoggs held a food drive for veterans on Nov. 6. Money and food was collected and given to the VFW. Helping with the food drive were local Girl Scouts. The Road Hoggs will be holding a toy drive on Nov. 27 at the Traffic Circle in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, OH
Urbana Citizen

FFA NOTES

The Urbana FFA chapter participated in three divisions of the Job Interview Leadership Development Events. The purpose of the Job Interview LDE is for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

THE Thanksgiving Snow Event!

I have lived through two blizzards. The one I remember, because I experienced it, occurred in 1978. I drove through the remains of it and missed 15 days of school because of it. I might be tempted to join many fellow Ohioans in measuring all snowstorms by The Great Blizzard of ’78, with its humongous snowdrifts, frigid wind chills, and loss of fifty-some lives.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Wreaths Across America nears

The local Wreaths Across America commemoration is “full steam ahead” for Dec. 17 at noon. There is still time to order wreaths, and local organizers do not want anyone to miss the opportunity to thank the veterans who gave their lives for the country or the living servicemen and women who continue to keep the country safe.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Local students learn about healthcare careers

Junior high and high school students from Urbana Youth Center and Graham FLIGHT after-school program participated in the county’s first Career Power Hour on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. This event was sponsored by the Champaign County Business School Liaison, the Urbana Youth Center and Graham FLIGHT after school program.
URBANA, OH
columbusunderground.com

Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund

Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

