The Peoples Savings Bank recently donated $10,000 to the Champaign County Historical Society Capital Campaign for expansion of the museum. Shown at left is Brian Nicol, President of The Peoples Savings Bank presenting a check to Vince Gonzalez, Capital Campaign Committee member. The project total is $2.4 million, and the organization is closing in on the first milestone of $1 million. To support the campaign, mail donations to CCHS, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, OH. 43078 and indicate “For the Capital Campaign.”

URBANA, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO