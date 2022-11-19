Read full article on original website
Related
Urbana Citizen
Bank donates to museum effort
The Peoples Savings Bank recently donated $10,000 to the Champaign County Historical Society Capital Campaign for expansion of the museum. Shown at left is Brian Nicol, President of The Peoples Savings Bank presenting a check to Vince Gonzalez, Capital Campaign Committee member. The project total is $2.4 million, and the organization is closing in on the first milestone of $1 million. To support the campaign, mail donations to CCHS, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, OH. 43078 and indicate “For the Capital Campaign.”
beckersasc.com
Premier Health opening 15k-square-foot medical office building in Ohio
Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio, according to a Nov. 22 report from the Dayton Daily News. The office building will house primary care, OB-GYN and laboratory services. CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will move its lab services to the new building. The site will employ...
Daily Advocate
Hundreds of students job shadow across Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Last week Darke County students from seven different area high schools participated in 220 half-day job shadows across 70 different career positions offered by more than 40 local employers. Darke County Job Shadow Week, coordinated by Darke County Economic Development (DCED), was an even bigger success...
Sidney Daily News
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
Thanksgiving holiday delaying waste collection by 1 day across Dayton area
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in parts of the Dayton-area due to the Thanksgiving holiday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day. Thursday service in the City of Dayton is delayed until Friday,...
Urbana Citizen
CIT Class of 2022 announced
As part of a collaborative effort with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health), law enforcement, and the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services of Logan and Champaign counties, local officials were proud to present the CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) graduating class of 2022. The lack of mental health crisis services...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dayton (OH) Backs Out of Deal to Turn Former School Building into Police-Fire Station
Dayton backed out of a proposed deal to purchase a former school building in northwest Dayton, which means the city will have find another site for its new joint police and fire station, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. An inspection of the former school building on Salem Avenue revealed that the building would...
Daily Advocate
Road Hoggs help veterans
The Road Hoggs held a food drive for veterans on Nov. 6. Money and food was collected and given to the VFW. Helping with the food drive were local Girl Scouts. The Road Hoggs will be holding a toy drive on Nov. 27 at the Traffic Circle in Greenville.
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to rethink closure of Miami Valley plants
“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service."
Urbana Citizen
FFA NOTES
The Urbana FFA chapter participated in three divisions of the Job Interview Leadership Development Events. The purpose of the Job Interview LDE is for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences...
Urbana Citizen
THE Thanksgiving Snow Event!
I have lived through two blizzards. The one I remember, because I experienced it, occurred in 1978. I drove through the remains of it and missed 15 days of school because of it. I might be tempted to join many fellow Ohioans in measuring all snowstorms by The Great Blizzard of ’78, with its humongous snowdrifts, frigid wind chills, and loss of fifty-some lives.
Urbana Citizen
Wreaths Across America nears
The local Wreaths Across America commemoration is “full steam ahead” for Dec. 17 at noon. There is still time to order wreaths, and local organizers do not want anyone to miss the opportunity to thank the veterans who gave their lives for the country or the living servicemen and women who continue to keep the country safe.
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
dayton.com
‘Diamond in the rough’ neighborhood restaurant celebrates 45 years in Dayton
Hank’s Local, a hole-in-the-wall bar that was recently updated and transformed into a restaurant with elevated bar food, darts and live music, is celebrating 45 years of being a part of the Dayton community. Christopher Shay became the owner of the restaurant and bar nearly four years ago after...
Urbana Citizen
Local students learn about healthcare careers
Junior high and high school students from Urbana Youth Center and Graham FLIGHT after-school program participated in the county’s first Career Power Hour on Nov. 10 at the Urbana Youth Center. This event was sponsored by the Champaign County Business School Liaison, the Urbana Youth Center and Graham FLIGHT after school program.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brock Masterson’s is ready to take holiday cooking off your plate
Catering is not for the faint of heart. It’s long days, full weeks and busy weekends to contend with. Rick Schaefer, Executive Chef and Owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events knows this all too well. Schaefer estimates his company caters far more than 1,000 events each year...
countynewsonline.org
A decision of the Darke County Wellness Challenge comes as a surprise and might be the end of many 5K races.
Many small organizations in Darke County that organized a 5K race and used it as a fundraiser for their cause just got hit by a hammer: the Darke County Wellness Challenge committee has decided to disband the Darke County Wellness Challenge after the 2022 racing season. The Darke County Wellness...
columbusunderground.com
Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund
Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
Comments / 0