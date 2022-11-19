Read full article on original website
Farragut teacher gives back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 10 years, Lynsey Flatford has been organizing efforts at Farragut High School to give back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. It’s a cause she’s passionate about because her daughter spent an extended period of time there getting treatment around the holiday season.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
Rising rent in Knoxville pushes people to move to other cities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of keeping a roof over your head in Knoxville is rising. Monthly rent averages about $1,500 per month. But what does that mean for people that have lived in the area their entire lives? It could mean they would have to move elsewhere in East Tennessee.
Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record number of deliveries will hit doorsteps across East Tennessee this Thanksgiving. Preparations are underway at Knoxville’s Community Action Committee for the organization’s Mobile Meals deliveries on Thanksgiving. That’s where they drop off Thanksgiving foods to area senior citizens who are homebound.
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
Christmas trees delivered for kids in East Tennessee children’s Hospital
Winterizing you car
How to avoid Travel Headaches
Former Knox County employee reaches agreement with county in firing suit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Knox County Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White has reached a resolution with the county following a suit that was sparked by his firing, according to officials with Knox County. White was fired following issues with his management style, officials said. The firing...
Catch Up Quick
Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago in Tennessee break record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program. Embryos that were originally frozen three decades ago were successfully thawed, transferred and then delivered. The National Embryo Donation Center was able to help facilitate the birth of twins, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway.
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
Zoo Knoxville visitors will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich on these dates
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests visiting Zoo Knoxville will eligible for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich soon!. Participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the Knoxville area will offer a free sandwich via the restaurant’s app if guests visit from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. “We look forward to...
Tennessee falls in College Football Playoff Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols fell to number 10. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and South Carolina on Nov. 19. There is one game left in...
Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a one-day pop-up clinic in Coalfield to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be set up at Coalfield High School, located at 1720 Coal Hill Road on Dec. 3. Services will include dental...
Blount County’s Downtown Boom
Downtown revitalization has deep roots in Maryville and Alcoa. New downtown developments are coming fast and furious in Maryville and Alcoa. Of course, renovating old buildings is a big part of it all, but what’s happening goes far beyond a “facelift.” Business-minded residents and property owners are putting their heads together to breathe new life into old structures and creating strategies for these two city centers to benefit residents, current and future.
Billed by Surprise | Blount Co. veteran's credit lowered more than 50 points because of surprise medical bill
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A Blount County veteran, Ray Nelson, said his credit score dropped by more than 50 points because of a billing error. Nelson is a 100% disabled veteran because of his service in the First Gulf War. "I was lifting about 20 pounds of gear," Nelson said....
Jefferson County Schools closing for illness ahead of Thanksgiving
Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
