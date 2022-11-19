K. Alyse Rettich appointed Miamisburg Municipal Court judge to fill late father’s seat

MIAMISBURG — Dayton-area attorney K. Alyse Rettich will fill the seat on Miamisburg Municipal Court that opened when her father, Judge Robert Rettich III, died earlier this year.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the appointment, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Rettich will join the court on Dec. 5, less than a year since her father died in February.

If she wants to remain as the Municipal Court judge, she will have to win election in 2023 for a full term, which begins Jan. 1, 2024, according to Court News Ohio.

Rettich spent five years as an assistant Montgomery County prosecutor where she was a docket attorney prosecuting felony cases of all levels including murder, and other serious felonies. She has extensive experience practicing child protection law handling custody matters and safeguarding children in the juvenile court, according to her biography listed with Freund, Freeze, and Arnold, where she was in private practice after leaving the prosecutor’s office.

She began her legal career as a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She earned her law degree from the University of Dayton and holds an Master of Business Administration from the UD School of Business Administration.

Rettich is involved in the legal community, according to Court News Ohio, including with the Ohio State Bar Association, the Dayton Bar Association, and as a mentor with the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program.

Judge Robert Rettich III died Feb. 14. He was a Valley View High School alumnus (1971), earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Miami University - Oxford in 1975 and his juris doctorate from the UD School of Law in 1978, according to his obituary published by the Dalton Funeral Home in Germantown.

During his career, Judge Rettich served as city, village, acting and special prosecutor for multiple area courts, served as a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court arbitrator, and as law director for the Village of Farmersville for more than 30 years.

He received the endorsement of the Montgomery County Republican Party in 2011, was elected, and began his term on the bench in Miamisburg on Jan. 1, 2012.

