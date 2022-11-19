Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Suspects in Hampton abduction case to appear in court
Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton
Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication ceremony for Virginia-class submarine Arkansas
Two dead following shootings in Hampton
Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide
1 person injured following shooting in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:39 p.m. on Norview Avenue.
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/2-injured-following-shooting-on-whitaker-lane-in-norfolk/
Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
Man dead following overnight shooting on E Washington St in Suffolk
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Suspect convicted of Newport News police officer's murder
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
Vernon Green found guilty in death of Newport News police officer
12 jurors found Vernon Green guilty of second degree murder in the death of Newport News Police Office Katie Thyne, in January 2020.
Police: Motorist shot while driving on S. Military Hwy in Chesapeake; homicide investigation underway
Police are now investigating after they say a motorist was fatally shot while driving on South Military Highway in Chesapeake Sunday evening.
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
Crews respond to residential fire on Ferguson Place in Suffolk
According to a news release, the call for the fire came in around 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferguson Place.
