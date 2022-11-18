Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
Radio Ink
Radio Host Dies From Cancer
The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
Holiday Ferris wheel heading to downtown Spartanburg
The City of Spartanburg is bringing in a new holiday attraction for people to enjoy.
FOX Carolina
New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
FOX Carolina
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
wspa.com
Rick Erwin celebrates new restaurant with grand opening in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
Greenville accepting canned food for reduced parking ticket fees
Greenville Parking Services said starting Monday, 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 dollars off any parking citation given out by the city.
greenvillejournal.com
Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm
Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Kunkle recognized at Clemson game
CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. Kunkle, 105, was honored during...
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
FOX Carolina
CEO of Greenville Memorial Hospital talks about living five years with pancreatic cancer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. One Greenville CEO explains how he has survived five years with the illness. Jim Agnew has been the CEO of Greenville Memorial Hospital with Prisma Health for three years. He works long workdays, but loves what he does.
Inland Port Terminal expands in the Upstate
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity. The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been […]
