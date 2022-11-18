Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
NASDAQ
Down 46%, is DraftKings Stock Finally a Buy?
Down 46% so far in 2022, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock has suffered an even worse slump than the S&P 500, which has fallen 17%. And even after its slide, the stock isn't particularly cheap. While sales are growing at a massive clip, management expects a slowdown. Meanwhile, profitability looks to be nowhere in sight.
NASDAQ
Pre-Markets Higher Above Wednesday Economic Prints
We started off Thanksgiving Week yesterday (thanks to the Zacks Equity Research staff for covering my absence Monday) pretty much as we have in the wake of the latest market catalyst: the Dow was flat, the S&P 500 dipped a bit and the Nasdaq performed notably worse than either of them. That catalyst was the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which pointed to more contagion in the tech-heavy Nasdaq than in the other major indices.
NASDAQ
Invest in Style with the Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
The academic research is clear: There’s a compelling case for owning companies of the right size and the right valuation. Specifically, small caps tend to outperform large caps, and value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks. Another way of saying this? Over time, equity investors can receive both a size premium and a value premium.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about consumers turning thrifty due to inflation. Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N jumped 12.4%, leading gains on S&P 500 .SPX index,...
NASDAQ
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks Promising Abundant Gains This Thanksgiving Week
With the start of the Thanksgiving week, investors are bullish on U.S. stocks, given its history of strong market performance. This is especially true as the holiday-shortened week is usually a bullish feast for stock investors, even with low volumes, as consumer spending is expected to rise. Consumer spending is...
NASDAQ
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PRDO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
NASDAQ
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT. This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Nov 22, 2022
Wall Street ended lower on Monday to start a short trading week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh rounds of shutdowns due to COVID-19 in China made investors jittery. All three major indexes ended in negative territory for the third time in the past four sessions. How Did The...
NASDAQ
Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark...
