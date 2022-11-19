Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire in Macomb
Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
KWQC
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Mercer County, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois on Tues. Nov. 22, 2022. According to a news release, Mercer Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 94. They say a pickup truck was travelling westbound when went off the road, overturned, and came to rest in a nearby field.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 19-20, 2022
Gary M Toolate, 40, 623 N 7th St, Domestic Battery at 623 N 7th St. Lodged 175. Michael R Barnes, 61, Ursa, Failure to Reduce Speed at N 24th St and Kochs Ln. PTC 146. Joshua R Scranton, 38, 3228 Lawrence Rd, Failure to Yield Left Turn at N 61st St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
wlds.com
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
muddyrivernews.com
No Safety Net: How chef from St. Louis overcame homelessness, meth to cook at Horizon Food Pantry
QUINCY — How does a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College in St. Peters, Mo., end up in Quincy cooking Thanksgiving dinner at the Horizon Food Pantry?. Not all of us have safety nets to catch us when tragedy strikes. After surviving domestic violence and divorcing her...
cityofmacomb.com
FLAGS OF LOVE MEMORIAL BRICK HOLIDAY GIFT CERTIFICATES
Submit your questionnaire for consideration. The Macomb Flags of Love & Memorial Bricks Committee, through an all-volunteer effort, is expanding to offer gift certificates for the Holiday season. Both veteran and sponsor bricks will be placed in front of the fountain in Chandler Park. Purchase a brick to honor an...
She ‘lived United’ during the pandemic. Galesburg Chamber honors community service award winner
Carol Hagan is the recipient of the 2022 Thomas B. Herring Community Service Award. She received the award Monday at the Galesburg Chamber of Commerce’s 44th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at Cedar Creek Hall. Hagan was selected from a nomination pool of several candidates. Hagan has a long history of...
1470 WMBD
Woman shot, killed after reported burglary call in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have announced some details related to the city’s latest homicide, but a victim I.D. and precise motive for the shooting remain unknown. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana Street in South Peoria for a reported burglary in progress.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria County Sheriff says missing woman found
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
khqa.com
Man guilty of murder after Macomb stabbing
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man is guilty of second degree murder in the stabbing death of a man last summer. A McDonough County jury returned a guilty verdict against Brandon Whiteman on Thursday evening one hour and a minute after deliberations began. The stabbing happened on...
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
KBUR
Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade
Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
