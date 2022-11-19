ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

LIVE: Trump calls AG’s investigation a ‘witch hunt’ after special counsel named

By Ryan Henry
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC (ValleyCentral) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a public statement Friday evening.

The comments are expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Earlier Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a special counsel would oversee two separate Justice Department investigations involving Trump. Garland’s signed order appoints Jack Smith as special counsel.

“Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built his reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor, who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said Friday in Washington. “As special counsel, he will exercise independent prosecutorial judgement to decide whether charges should be brought.”

That announcement followed an announcement on Tuesday from Trump himself that he would seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the next 2024 presidential election.

“We will make America powerful again,” Trump said at his announcement. “We will make people wealthy again.”

ValleyCentral

Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Donald Trump just days after the former president announced his intent to seek the office again in 2024. Garland said Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and current war crimes investigator, would take the helm of two investigations, one into […]
