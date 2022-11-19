ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Councilmember calls out Orleans Sheriff for withholding jail data

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During ongoing budget negotiations, New Orleans Councilman Joe Giarrusso said Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson threw councilmembers a curveball: Freezing the council out of jail data that is required to be released under city law. As part of its efforts toward furthering transparency in the criminal...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Renovation of blighted firehouse to begin in 2024, developers say

The firehouse redevelopment team updated the Delachaise Neighborhood Association at the group’s November meeting about the plans for the blighted firehouse on Louisiana Avenue. The historic firehouse will be renovated to include seven units of permanently affordable housing upstairs, with an early childhood education center on the ground floor....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Water service out for parts of Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Water service is down for part of Plaquemines Parish Tuesday night. Parish officials say a broken water main caused the outage. The outage goes from the north side of the bridge from West W St. to the east side of Highway 23. Once water pressure...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
METAIRIE, LA
myneworleans.com

PJ’s Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – Since 1978, PJ’s Coffee has been sharing its passion for the art of coffeemaking with the Greater New Orleans community. Now, the local staple is giving Mandeville another spot to find its superior roasting techniques. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse...
MANDEVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NEVADA STATE
WWL-TV

FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant

NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA Chic

Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Cut Off Range Complex keeps customers first

One of the state’s top shooting ranges is a public facility in Cut Off. Its owner wants customers to know that they’re always welcome within the business. The Cut Off Range Complex is located at 14968 La. Highway 3235 – longest public shooting in the state with 800 yards of vertical space for shooters to shoot.
CUT OFF, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy