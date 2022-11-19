Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Motwani plans for rooftop penthouse apartments on Frenchmen Street building dead for now
Businessman Kishore “Mike” Motwani’s plans to add rooftop penthouse units to a historically significant building in the Faubourg Marigny is dead for now, after the developer pulled his request for City Council approval of the project amid mounting opposition. The council was originally scheduled to hear the...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks City Council to unlock Wisner funds for nonprofits offered grants
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the City Council to help unlock the Wisner Trust fund and pay organizations she committed to fund before a Civil District Court judge ordered that all Wisner disbursements must get court approval. It is not clear from Judge Kern Reese’s order in September what Cantrell...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
fox8live.com
Councilmember calls out Orleans Sheriff for withholding jail data
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During ongoing budget negotiations, New Orleans Councilman Joe Giarrusso said Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson threw councilmembers a curveball: Freezing the council out of jail data that is required to be released under city law. As part of its efforts toward furthering transparency in the criminal...
uptownmessenger.com
Renovation of blighted firehouse to begin in 2024, developers say
The firehouse redevelopment team updated the Delachaise Neighborhood Association at the group’s November meeting about the plans for the blighted firehouse on Louisiana Avenue. The historic firehouse will be renovated to include seven units of permanently affordable housing upstairs, with an early childhood education center on the ground floor....
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Vincent Buffa's namesake business opened in 1939
Buffa’s on Esplanade Avenue is one of my favorite hangouts for live music. Who was Buffa, and what is the place’s history?. Vincent Buffa was raised in the French Quarter and opened his namesake restaurant and lounge at the corner of Burgundy Street and Esplanade Avenue in December 1939.
Water service out for parts of Plaquemines Parish
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Water service is down for part of Plaquemines Parish Tuesday night. Parish officials say a broken water main caused the outage. The outage goes from the north side of the bridge from West W St. to the east side of Highway 23. Once water pressure...
NOLA.com
Convention Center food-service workers raise threat of strike ahead of contract talks with Sodexo
Workers employed by Sodexo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans aimed to raise the potential stakes on Monday in their upcoming contract negotiations, saying they were prepared to strike if the food-services contractor doesn't agree to formal talks over higher pay. The New Orleans workers joined...
Analyst: Latest scandal not likely to impact Cantrell recall effort
Pollster and UNO political science professor Ed Chervenak suggests that lagging signature numbers and holiday distractions will allow Cantrell to survive the recall effort.
Cantrell recall campaign mailing petitions to registered Orleans voters
Recall vice chair Eileen Carter says organizers want to target voters who haven’t been able to attend a recall signing party because of disabilities or time constraints.
americanmilitarynews.com
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
NOLA.com
Judge approves $10 million in real estate sales in archdiocese bankruptcy case
A federal bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of two downtown property by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection more than two years ago in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sex abuse. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Meredith Grabill approved...
WDSU
New Orleans residents driving from West Bank snarled by accident
NEW ORLEANS — Two lanes of U.S. 90 Business East are blocked at Earhart Boulevard due to an accident. Both right lanes are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation. Congestion from the wreck has reached Terry Parkway. Drivers are urged to use another route.
myneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – Since 1978, PJ’s Coffee has been sharing its passion for the art of coffeemaking with the Greater New Orleans community. Now, the local staple is giving Mandeville another spot to find its superior roasting techniques. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse...
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
WWL-TV
FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant
NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans
There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.
Judges propose increased capacity, electronic monitoring to make space in juvenile jails
NEW ORLEANS — Editors Note: WWL-TV originally reported that the judges were considering releasing some juvenile inmates accused of lesser crimes, but Chief Judge Ranord Darensburg clarified that early releases have not been considered yet. There is a crisis in the state teen prison system. Last week, the state...
lafourchegazette.com
Cut Off Range Complex keeps customers first
One of the state’s top shooting ranges is a public facility in Cut Off. Its owner wants customers to know that they’re always welcome within the business. The Cut Off Range Complex is located at 14968 La. Highway 3235 – longest public shooting in the state with 800 yards of vertical space for shooters to shoot.
