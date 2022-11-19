ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SportsZone Saturday: State football championships; SDSU football; World Cup preview

By Sean Bower, Grant Sweeter, Tanner Castora, Eric Mayer
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5FOj_0jGOYpJH00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state football championships have concluded, SDSU football awaits its postseason draw and the World Cup kicks off soon.

Those are the topics in this week’s SportsZone Saturday hosted by KELOLAND’s Sean Bower and Tanner Castora.

‘First trophy in that trophy case’: Jefferson wins first ever state championship

The Jefferson football team took a big step forward this season in just their second year of existence, with the Cavaliers making their way to the top of 11 Triple A. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter takes you through their historical state championship.

A look behind the scenes of the SDSU football program

The SDSU Football team clinched their first outright Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship in school history with a win over Illinois State in their regular season finale this past Saturday. While those on the field get their due credit, the Jacks’ success isn’t possible without those people behind the scenes putting in their work.

Dakota Alliance hosting World Cup watch party

Digital Reporter Eric Mayer, a soccer fanatic, joins the show to talk about one of the largest sporting events in the world as the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sunday.

Plus, you can watch the top plays from South Dakota state football championships and the latest NFL picks.

Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.

