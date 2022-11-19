RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Khalilah Cage has an impressive resume. She’s the co-owner of five local bars/restaurants including Brewer’s Cabinet, Ole Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and Shim’s Surplus Supplies. She serves on the board of directors of Artown. She’s a singer/performer at Shim’s speakeasy. She is the co-creator and host of the “I Am Her” podcast. And soon she’ll be launching a new podcast called “Let the Kids Speak,” which will share insights from her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter as they make their way through challenging times.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO