KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
KOLO TV Reno
Warm Springs Correctional Center to close
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday it will be closing the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City. In a press release, the department said it is closing the facility as a means to increase safety and security and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into...
2news.com
City of Sparks Invites Public to Hometowne Christmas Parade Weekend
(November 21, 2022) The City of Sparks invites the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade weekend Dec. 2 and 3, 2022. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
KOLO TV Reno
Make “Magical Memories” at the Resort at Squaw Creek’s holiday kick-off event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Make your Black Friday full of Christmas magic! Resort at Squaw Creek is hosting his its 17th annual Magical Memories holiday showcase. The mountain resort will be open to the public, not just guests of the hotel, for live music, ice skating performances, a special appearance from Santa Claus, a grand tree lighting ceremony, fireworks and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Job Corps seeking students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lilie De La Rosa is creating the house of her dreams. She’s been here at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps for a year now, and believes she’s found the future job of her dreams. It all started, she says, when she entered the building...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno business woman shares important message of leading with love, not fear
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Khalilah Cage has an impressive resume. She’s the co-owner of five local bars/restaurants including Brewer’s Cabinet, Ole Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and Shim’s Surplus Supplies. She serves on the board of directors of Artown. She’s a singer/performer at Shim’s speakeasy. She is the co-creator and host of the “I Am Her” podcast. And soon she’ll be launching a new podcast called “Let the Kids Speak,” which will share insights from her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter as they make their way through challenging times.
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. Postal Service gears up for holiday rush
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like accountants anticipating Tax Day, people at the post office know what’s coming with the holidays. It’s going to be busy, but, “hey, really get into it,” says Robert Hamm, the Supervisor for Customer Support at Reno’s Main Post Office on Vassar Street. “They wear their Santa hats. We know this is our time to shine and it makes them all that happier to do it.”
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, starting at 4:00 p.m. Dinner will be served to all in need at their Mission at 355 Record Street in Reno. They will be providing hot holiday meals for Senior Centers and Family Housing Apartments.
1 Person Injured In Single Vehicle Collision In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
Officials from the Carson City Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on I-580 near the north Carson Street exit were called early Sunday evening and a secondary crash due to traffic backup. Emergency responders on the scene reported...
KOLO TV Reno
Ashley's forecast
Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. Updated: 7 hours ago. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. Updated: Nov....
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
