Sacramento, CA

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong

The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Splash Brothers show they're still the NBA's greatest show

These aren't the same Houston Rockets that Warriors fans were used to seeing time and time again in the NBA playoffs. No longer is there a rivalry between the two Western Conference opponents. The elder of these Rockets, however, has seen it all between Houston and Golden State. Eric Gordon...
HOUSTON, TX
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers

The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay finally felt like himself in vintage 41-point barrage

Klay Thompson and the Warriors have been waiting, impatiently, for what occurred Sunday night at Toyota Center in Houston. Mired in the worst start to a season of his NBA career, Thompson finally broke out of his slump with a 41-point barrage that included 10 3-pointers, helping the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 for their first road win of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA confirms Huerter’s late foul in Kings’ win over Pistons

The Kings' sixth straight win on Sunday night came down to the wire, and one controversial call late in the fourth quarter made Sacramento's eventual 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons even closer. But in the Last Two Minute Report released Monday, the NBA said officials made the right call...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Has Kerr found Warriors second unit worth exploring?

In his ongoing quest to discover a unit that won’t make a habit of squandering leads built off the presence and prowess of Stephen Curry, Warriors coach Steve Kerr found one worth further exploring. There was no sign of this latest experiment Monday night in New Orleans. Rotations were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

