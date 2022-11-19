Read full article on original website
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting
Kevin Durant was asked about who he'd take in a three-point contest.
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Erupting For 41 Points
Klay Thompson had 41 points in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong
The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Splash Brothers show they're still the NBA's greatest show
These aren't the same Houston Rockets that Warriors fans were used to seeing time and time again in the NBA playoffs. No longer is there a rivalry between the two Western Conference opponents. The elder of these Rockets, however, has seen it all between Houston and Golden State. Eric Gordon...
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
NBC Sports
Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
Here's What Kevin Huerter Tweeted After The Kings Won Their 6th Game In A Row
The Sacramento Kings are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
NBC Sports
Report: Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler over incident in Mexico City
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the...
NBC Sports
Klay finally felt like himself in vintage 41-point barrage
Klay Thompson and the Warriors have been waiting, impatiently, for what occurred Sunday night at Toyota Center in Houston. Mired in the worst start to a season of his NBA career, Thompson finally broke out of his slump with a 41-point barrage that included 10 3-pointers, helping the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 for their first road win of the season.
NBC Sports
Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge
Rob McClanaghan — a high-profile, independent NBA trainer who has worked with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among many others — has been arrested for an alleged rape in downtown Boston. The arrest took place in Rhode Island, where McClanaghan lives, according to the Boston Police Department. He...
Why The Sacramento Kings Decided To Shoot a ‘Victory Beam’ Into Space
The Sacramento Kings currently sit in fifth place in the NBA Western Conference and have won six games in a row for the first time since the 2004-05 season. The secret to their uncharacteristically hot start just might be a laser beam. After every Kings win this season, home or...
NBC Sports
NBA confirms Huerter’s late foul in Kings’ win over Pistons
The Kings' sixth straight win on Sunday night came down to the wire, and one controversial call late in the fourth quarter made Sacramento's eventual 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons even closer. But in the Last Two Minute Report released Monday, the NBA said officials made the right call...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may break an impressive NFL record this season — with some help from a 17th game. After Sunday night’s win over the Chargers, Mahomes has a league-leading 3,265 passing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to pass for 5,551 yards in 17 games.
NBC Sports
Has Kerr found Warriors second unit worth exploring?
In his ongoing quest to discover a unit that won’t make a habit of squandering leads built off the presence and prowess of Stephen Curry, Warriors coach Steve Kerr found one worth further exploring. There was no sign of this latest experiment Monday night in New Orleans. Rotations were...
