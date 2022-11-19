Read full article on original website
SFGate
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue
OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.
EXCLUSIVE: Violent attempted carjacking caught on video shows SF neighborhood's crime increase
Surveillance video shows one suspect struggle with the car owner, as she falls to the ground after she's hit on the face. Data shows vehicle thefts in the Mission this year are up 28% over the three-year average.
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
SFGate
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say
PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras. One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
SFist
Police Officers Race After Auto Burglary Suspects on Highway 101 in San Francisco; Three Arrests Made
Those traveling on the 101 on Friday, November 11, around 3 p.m. got a front-row seat to a foot chase between San Francisco Police officers and three auto burglary suspects as they were chased down the middle of the freeway. An eye-witness video first shown by KRON4 was published yesterday...
NBC Bay Area
2 Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Redwood City Parents After Reckless Speed Racing
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that lead to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov. 4 around 8...
sanjoseinside.com
Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose
Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
Gunman flees after shooting at Stanford Shopping Center
A gunman fired bullets into an upscale restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center around 5 p.m. Monday, Palo Alto police said.
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
SFGate
8 Arrested In Coordinated Law Enforcement Operation
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
Injury crash shuts down Montague Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA -- A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Sig-alert issued after fatal crash between motorcyclist and vehicle on I-880 in Hayward
(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert at 7 p.m. on Monday evening on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward in the wake of a vehicle versus motorcycle fatal collision. The fifth lane and off-ramp are currently blocked on Northbound I-880 at Winton Avenue. The CHP could not provide any more information at […]
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
SFGate
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter
Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
CHP investigating two shootings near Bay Bridge overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened overnight, one on the Bay Bridge and a second close by, according to a statement from CHP. The first incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP […]
SFGate
