SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue

OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.  
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say

(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say

PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
PALO ALTO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose

Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
SFGate

8 Arrested In Coordinated Law Enforcement Operation

A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter

Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

CHP investigating two shootings near Bay Bridge overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened overnight, one on the Bay Bridge and a second close by, according to a statement from CHP. The first incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Major Injury Collision Closes Montague Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

SFGate

