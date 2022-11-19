Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
Eyewitness News
Update on investigation in Naugatuck
Eyewitness News
Increasing Eversource rates have consumers seeking other options
Eyewitness News
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
Eyewitness News
Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The circumstances behind his disappearance have...
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for anyone who saw a two-vehicle crash in East Hartford that caused serious injuries. Troopers said it happened on Route 2 east near exit 5D off-ramp on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The drivers of a Ford Ecoline and a Ford Escape...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
NBC Connecticut
Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield
There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
Eyewitness News
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child
firefighternation.com
Volunteer Firefighters Blast Norwich (CT) Auto-Aid Ordinance; Tax Questions Muddy the Issues
Claire Bessette – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 18—NORWICH — Volunteer firefighters and supporters hammered the City Council Public Safety Committee for an hour Thursday against two proposed ordinances they said would “drive a wedge” between the paid and volunteer departments. One ordinance would...
Eyewitness News
Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
zip06.com
Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run
Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
Inspector General finds officer shots fired at truck during attempted arrest before multi-town pursuit justified
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A U.S. Marshal's use of deadly force during an attempted arrest that turned into a chase from New Haven to Bridgeport in January was found to be justified, Connecticut's Office of Inspector General announced Thursday. Deputy U.S. Marshal James Masterson fired his gun five times...
Hartford Teen Nabbed With Crack Cocaine, Firearm After Motor-Vehicle Stop, Police Say
A 19-year-old Connecticut man was nabbed with alleged crack cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop. The incident took place in Hartford on Barker St., on Thursday, Nov. 17. Detectives from the Connecticut State Police and the Hartford Police Department were conducting a narcotics interdiction operation in the Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel Today... Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!
Racial Attack Leaves 22-Year-Old Victim With Swollen Lip: Bethlehem PD
Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two men called a 22-year-old victim a racial slur and then attacked him, they said. The victim was walking near S. New and Morton streets around 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 when one male called out to him "using an offensive and malicious statement concerning the victim’s race," police said.
