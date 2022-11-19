Read full article on original website
Ra S
2d ago
Connecticut is the 3rd highest electric company in the country. everyone else is doing a better job than Eversource
Reply(1)
16
Elizabeth Tremblay
1d ago
No control on it that's why. All controls got removed. The freedom is not for us it's freedom for companies to do whatever they want to do. Wonder why?
Reply(1)
5
Debra
1d ago
The Greed and Averice of Eversource is beyond belief! To do this to customers is the lowest of lows!
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
I-Team: Eversource and UI executive salaries; utility watchdog weighs in
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Eyewitness News
Increasing Eversource rates have consumers seeking other options
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
Eyewitness News
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for anyone who saw a two-vehicle crash in East Hartford that caused serious injuries. Troopers said it happened on Route 2 east near exit 5D off-ramp on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The drivers of a Ford Ecoline and a Ford Escape...
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
firefighternation.com
Volunteer Firefighters Blast Norwich (CT) Auto-Aid Ordinance; Tax Questions Muddy the Issues
Claire Bessette – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 18—NORWICH — Volunteer firefighters and supporters hammered the City Council Public Safety Committee for an hour Thursday against two proposed ordinances they said would “drive a wedge” between the paid and volunteer departments. One ordinance would...
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
Eyewitness News
Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
zip06.com
Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run
Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
Eyewitness News
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room
HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Superintendent for Regional School District 8, Colin McNamara, said a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in the boys locker room on Saturday. The staff member immediately removed it and alerted school administration. The district reached out to the Hebron Police...
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
Eyewitness News
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel Today... Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!
Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Updated: 18 hours ago. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a...
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project
Everything Flows Downhill. The fight is just beginning The post Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
Comments / 22