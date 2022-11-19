Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Seeking One Year Contract
He doesn't want to be locked up long-term.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
CBS 58
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels in exchange for Hunter Renfroe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General...
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
dodgerblue.com
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Could Make Bigger Run After Non-Tendering Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.
Albert Pujols: Former Dodgers Veteran Receives Honorable Award For Sportsmanship
This year just continues to get more and more emotional for MLB legend and former Dodgers fan favorite, Albert Pujols. From announcing his retirement prior to the 2022 season to losing longtime Dodgers broadcaster and friend Vin Scully to playing in his final Home Run Derby, final postseason, and final game of his career to being awarded the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani on The 'Best Time' for the Team to Trade Him
Shohei Ohtani gave an interesting answer to this hypothetical.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot: Andre Ethier, Manny Ramírez Among 9 Former Dodgers To Appear
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot features nine players with ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably Andre Ethier in his first time up for enshrinement. Overall, there are 28 candidates for voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to choose from. In addition to...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Talks What Clayton Kershaw Has Meant to Him
The former first round draft pick discusses what Kershaw has mean to him in his career
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy G, 49ers are feeling great, baby
Eleven weeks down, seven to go. Believe it or not, another weekend of NFL football has come and gone. In Week 11, we witnessed the New England Patriots win ugly, the Detroit Lions win their third straight game and 49ers fans take over Mexico City with a sea of red and gold.
NBC Sports
Steph seals first road win with wild shot, 'night night' gesture
The Warriors finally got a win on the road, and it wouldn’t have been complete without Steph Curry telling the Houston Rockets goodnight. Near the end of Golden State’s 127-120 win over the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, the reigning NBA Finals MVP pulled out the “night night” gesture he made world-famous during Golden State’s 2022 playoff run after sinking a game-sealing three.
