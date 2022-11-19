ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 58

Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels in exchange for Hunter Renfroe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dodgerblue.com

Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Could Make Bigger Run After Non-Tendering Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Albert Pujols: Former Dodgers Veteran Receives Honorable Award For Sportsmanship

This year just continues to get more and more emotional for MLB legend and former Dodgers fan favorite, Albert Pujols. From announcing his retirement prior to the 2022 season to losing longtime Dodgers broadcaster and friend Vin Scully to playing in his final Home Run Derby, final postseason, and final game of his career to being awarded the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports

Steph seals first road win with wild shot, 'night night' gesture

The Warriors finally got a win on the road, and it wouldn’t have been complete without Steph Curry telling the Houston Rockets goodnight. Near the end of Golden State’s 127-120 win over the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, the reigning NBA Finals MVP pulled out the “night night” gesture he made world-famous during Golden State’s 2022 playoff run after sinking a game-sealing three.
HOUSTON, TX

