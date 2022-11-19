ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Eyewitness News

Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation

WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Temporary warming center open in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested following tense standoff

NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The circumstances behind his disappearance have...
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

State police seek witnesses to East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for anyone who saw a two-vehicle crash in East Hartford that caused serious injuries. Troopers said it happened on Route 2 east near exit 5D off-ramp on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The drivers of a Ford Ecoline and a Ford Escape...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield

There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room

HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Superintendent for Regional School District 8, Colin McNamara, said a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in the boys locker room on Saturday. The staff member immediately removed it and alerted school administration. The district reached out to the Hebron Police...
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
VERNON, CT
zip06.com

Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run

Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
CHESHIRE, CT
FOX 61

Manhunt underway for homicide suspect in Naugatuck after death of 1-year-old girl

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old girl. Officials said 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini should not be approached but instead, anyone who sees him or knows his location to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010, or callers can dial 911.
NAUGATUCK, CT

