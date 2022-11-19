Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
Eyewitness News
Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The circumstances behind his disappearance have...
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for anyone who saw a two-vehicle crash in East Hartford that caused serious injuries. Troopers said it happened on Route 2 east near exit 5D off-ramp on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The drivers of a Ford Ecoline and a Ford Escape...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
Eyewitness News
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 11-month-old child
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
NBC Connecticut
There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
Eyewitness News
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room
HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Superintendent for Regional School District 8, Colin McNamara, said a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in the boys locker room on Saturday. The staff member immediately removed it and alerted school administration. The district reached out to the Hebron Police...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
zip06.com
Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run
Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Police obtain arrest warrant for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old baby
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the Naugatuck man who is accused of killing an 11-month-old baby girl on Friday. The suspect, who Naugatuck police identified as 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, is facing charges of murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor on this arrest warrant. Police […]
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt
Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool to downright cold!. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said cold air arrives over the weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. Middletown fighters, who...
Manhunt underway for homicide suspect in Naugatuck after death of 1-year-old girl
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old girl. Officials said 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini should not be approached but instead, anyone who sees him or knows his location to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010, or callers can dial 911.
