FedEx Ground unofficial bargaining group officers resign

The trade organization of FedEx Ground contractors that was formed just months ago to lobby the logistics giant for changes has disbanded and denounced calls for a work stoppage on the day after Thanksgiving.

The group, known as the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals, announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, the resignation of its officers and committee members.

“Committee members nominated themselves to join this group with one clear, shared objective: to better promote effective dialogue with FedEx Ground,” the association wrote in a statement posted to its website.

“After considerable discussion and investigation, it is clear this committee, as structured, is not the appropriate vehicle to accomplish this goal and that better options exist.”

FedEx has ended its relationship with Spencer Patton and he resigned in October. (Sara E. Rose/Courtesy Route Consultant)

The group was formed in August by Spencer Patton, who was at the time one of the largest service providers in FedEx Ground’s network of nearly 6,000 contractor businesses.

FedEx has since ended its relationship with Patton.

The group lobbied FedEx Ground to make several changes, including pay hikes for all contractors, and called for a vote of no-confidence in FedEx Ground CEO John Smith.

Now, it says it is working with FedEx Ground through a series of meetings that have been held nationwide recently.

“These meetings have included local, district and national leadership,” the association wrote. “We are encouraged by these meetings and encourage all contractors to engage in these discussions actively and constructively.”

FedEx declined to comment other than confirming meetings have taken place with its contractors.

“Regarding the executive meetings, we are continuing to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of market conditions on individual businesses through multiple engagement forums,” a FedEx official told The Daily Memphian in an email.

John A. Smith

“One such forum includes meetings between FedEx Ground senior executives and service provider businesses across the network to discuss current market conditions and ideas for model enhancements.”

In its most recent statement, the trade association denounced “any calls for work stoppages that may have been associated with this organization or any individual member associated with this organization,” in reference to Patton, who had initially mentioned work stoppages on Black Friday if the group’s demands were not met.

Patton resigned in October.

In July, Patton — who operated 225 FedEx Ground routes across 10 states — wrote a public letter to FedEx executives, asking the company to provide financial remedies to its network of more than 6,000 contracted service providers, saying they were facing rising inflation and high costs of fuel.

According to FedEx, the service provider businesses in its Ground network each earned an average annual revenue of $2.3 million in 2021.

“We remain optimistic about the long-term potential of our industry and FedEx Ground specifically,” the association wrote Thursday. “We need to continue to work together to find long-term solutions to win in this changing marketplace.”