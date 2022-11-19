ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

actionnews5.com

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
HENNESSEY, OK
police1.com

'Clearly established' requirement isn't just a technicality

A recent case highlights the importance of "clearly established" law at the time of law enforcement-civilian interactions. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!. LEWIS, ET...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma authorities seeking suspect after 4 killed at marijuana farm

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are nonetheless investigating after 4 folks have been killed and one different was injured Sunday at a marijuana farm in Hennessey. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence informed reporters Monday that authorities imagine the suspect and the victims all knew one...
HENNESSEY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City trio sentenced in property theft scheme

Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced final week to federal jail for conspiring to steal titles to properties and different properties. Laura R. Johnson, 47, Thomas Johhnson Sr., 54, and Cheryl M. Ashley, 72, have been sentenced collectively to greater than 21 years in federal jail for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in reference to a scheme to take possession of the properties with out the consent or information of the property house owners.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness

An inventory of ordinances is about to be proposed at Tuesday’s metropolis council assembly. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing legislation that is already in place within the metropolis and make it simpler for police to arrest individuals on public or personal property.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc17news.com

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Authorities are searching for a suspect after 4 people were killed at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation – KION546

Oklahoma authorities are searching for a suspect after 4 people were discovered useless and one other individual injured at a marijuana growing operation in Kingfisher County Sunday night time, in accordance with the state’s bureau of investigation. The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported hostage state of...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK

