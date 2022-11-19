Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle
actionnews5.com
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
police1.com
'Clearly established' requirement isn't just a technicality
A recent case highlights the importance of "clearly established" law at the time of law enforcement-civilian interactions. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!. LEWIS, ET...
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma authorities seeking suspect after 4 killed at marijuana farm
City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections
OSBI: Victims killed in Kingfisher Co. were executed
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City trio sentenced in property theft scheme
Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced final week to federal jail for conspiring to steal titles to properties and different properties. Laura R. Johnson, 47, Thomas Johhnson Sr., 54, and Cheryl M. Ashley, 72, have been sentenced collectively to greater than 21 years in federal jail for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in reference to a scheme to take possession of the properties with out the consent or information of the property house owners.
blackchronicle.com
4 Chinese Citizens Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
blackchronicle.com
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
Display containing Nazi symbolism at Shawnee Mall causing a stir
A display at the Shawnee Mall Saturday caused quite the stir as residents found it offensive.
Man accused of killing Oklahoma City officer in crash dies
A man who was arrested following a deadly crash with an Oklahoma City police officer has died.
abc17news.com
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
“I’m just in pain,” Man says altercation with police left him with broken wrists
An OU student is dealing with multiple injuries and charges after an altercation with University of Oklahoma police at Saturday’s Bedlam game between OU and OSU.
blackchronicle.com
Authorities are searching for a suspect after 4 people were killed at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation – KION546
