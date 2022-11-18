Read full article on original website
Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents
Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
Air Force and FBI agents raided the home of Joerg Arnu a man who runs a website dedicated to Area 51 'secrets,' Arnu claims
The man who runs the website told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that his laptops, phones, and electronic devices were seized.
Gizmodo
FBI, Air Force Agents Mysteriously Raid House of Guy Who Runs Area 51 Blog
Earlier this month, agents from both the FBI and the U.S. Air Force raided multiple homes belonging to a man who runs a little-known blog about Area 51. That man, Joerg Arnu, said the swarm of federal agents in riot gear busted into his primary residence, handcuffed him, then marched him outside to wait in the freezing cold while they rifled through his apartment and took pretty much every piece of electronic equipment that he owned.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Four Army soldiers in Alaska die of suicides in one month
Army installations in Alaska saw four soldiers die by suicide in October, a sharp rise despite leaders making a large push to prioritize mental health in the state.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe. They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show, which opened on Veterans' Day. Several videos posted on social media show the fighter plane...
Air Force, FBI reportedly raid home of Area 51 website owner: 'Completely unnecessary'
Law enforcement authorities have reportedly raided the homes of a Nevada man who operated a website that published information on the secretive Area 51 military base.
Washington Examiner
The secret to making Marines
The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
Former U.S. Postal Service carrier admits to stealing mail from military members
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has pleaded guilty after admitting to stealing mail from customers, many of whom were members of the military.
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KSAT 12
Audio shows DPS was aware children were trapped in Robb Elementary 30 minutes before classroom was breached, CNN reports
New audio obtained by CNN shows the Texas Department of Public Safety was made aware that children were trapped in Robb Elementary 30 minutes before the Border Patrol Tactical Unit finally breached the classroom and killed the shooter. The audio is of a woman “from DPS in Austin” calling the...
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
Colorado shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., is facing murder and hate crimes charges, according to Monday reports. The 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who allegedly fired an AR-15-style weapon in the Club Q nightclub, was hit with five murder charges and five charges…
Jalopnik
Six Dead After Two WW2 Planes Crash at Texas Airshow
Six people have died after two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow in Texas. The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Wings For Dallas Airshow when a B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra came together mid-air. In a statement, the airshow organizers said: “Two aircraft were involved...
Shootout off the coast of Puerto Rico leaves one CBP agent dead and 2 others injured, agency says
One US Customs and Border Protection agent is dead and two others injured after a shootout with suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico, according to agency spokesperson Jeffrey Quiñones.
defensenews.com
Better weapons, complex training bolster US submarine force
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has combined two undersea warfare courses that pit two platforms against each other, according to the commander of Naval Submarine Forces. This is the first time the service has made a major change to the submarine command course in 20 years, Vice Adm. William Houston said Nov. 1 at the Naval Submarine League’s annual conference.
dronedj.com
FBI cites bomb-toting UAV inquiries in urging counter-drone action
The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has joined a chorus of voices urging Congress to take steps to maintain or expand the counter-drone capacities of US security authorities, backing up his urging with revelations of the agency’s ongoing investigations into UAVs being equipped to transport homemade bombs.
The U.S. Military Once Experimented With Pigeon-Guided Missiles
In a 1991 article exploring the technology that had played a key role in the first Gulf War, the New York Times put the spotlight on laser-guided bombs. “Precision weapons like laser-guided bombs have greatly enhanced the effectiveness of the attacks,” wrote Malcolm W. Browne — and also pointed to the technology having the effect of reducing harm to civilians.
