Nevada State

Daily Mail

Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents

Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gizmodo

FBI, Air Force Agents Mysteriously Raid House of Guy Who Runs Area 51 Blog

Earlier this month, agents from both the FBI and the U.S. Air Force raided multiple homes belonging to a man who runs a little-known blog about Area 51. That man, Joerg Arnu, said the swarm of federal agents in riot gear busted into his primary residence, handcuffed him, then marched him outside to wait in the freezing cold while they rifled through his apartment and took pretty much every piece of electronic equipment that he owned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe. They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show, which opened on Veterans' Day. Several videos posted on social media show the fighter plane...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

The secret to making Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
Magnolia State Live

Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi

Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
COLUMBUS, MS
The Hill

Colorado shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., is facing murder and hate crimes charges, according to Monday reports. The 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who allegedly fired an AR-15-style weapon in the Club Q nightclub, was hit with five murder charges and five charges…
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Jalopnik

Six Dead After Two WW2 Planes Crash at Texas Airshow

Six people have died after two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow in Texas. The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Wings For Dallas Airshow when a B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra came together mid-air. In a statement, the airshow organizers said: “Two aircraft were involved...
DALLAS, TX
defensenews.com

Better weapons, complex training bolster US submarine force

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has combined two undersea warfare courses that pit two platforms against each other, according to the commander of Naval Submarine Forces. This is the first time the service has made a major change to the submarine command course in 20 years, Vice Adm. William Houston said Nov. 1 at the Naval Submarine League’s annual conference.
COLORADO STATE
dronedj.com

FBI cites bomb-toting UAV inquiries in urging counter-drone action

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has joined a chorus of voices urging Congress to take steps to maintain or expand the counter-drone capacities of US security authorities, backing up his urging with revelations of the agency’s ongoing investigations into UAVs being equipped to transport homemade bombs.
ARIZONA STATE
InsideHook

The U.S. Military Once Experimented With Pigeon-Guided Missiles

In a 1991 article exploring the technology that had played a key role in the first Gulf War, the New York Times put the spotlight on laser-guided bombs. “Precision weapons like laser-guided bombs have greatly enhanced the effectiveness of the attacks,” wrote Malcolm W. Browne — and also pointed to the technology having the effect of reducing harm to civilians.
