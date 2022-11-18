Read full article on original website
Towerlight
Towson will not retain Football Head Coach Rob Ambrose
Towson Football’s Head Coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season, the Towson University athletics department announced Monday morning. Ambrose’s contract expired after the conclusion of the 2022 season which ended on Nov. 19, and the athletics department decided not to retain him, according to the Director of Athletic Media Relations, Dave Vatz.
Scarlet Nation
Miami Suffers First Loss of the Season, Lose by 18 to Maryland
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team dropped an 88-70 decision Sunday afternoon against Maryland in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament championship game. Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong scored a team-high 22 points for Miami (4-1) at Mohegan Sun Arena. Maryland...
Milestone accomplished, Miami meets Maryland in Hall of Fame final
With a 700th coaching win now secure with his team’s 74-64 victory over Providence, Miami’s Jim Larranaga is looking to
247Sports
Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?
Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
'They need to experience this good opportunity' | DC football team needs help getting to championships
WASHINGTON — For the past year, the Rosedale Tigers “6U” Checkboyz have dashed their way past the competition, finishing the season undefeated. Now, they have another goal in mind: playing in the National Youth Football Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida on Dec. 3. But to make it happen, the team needs $8,000, and they're reaching out to the community for help.
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
Baltimore Times
No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate
There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage
A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
thehypemagazine.com
Passion: The Story of Film Director Abeni Nazeer
Abeni Nazeer was born on October 26, 1991, in Lansing, Michigan. She was raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Born into an artistic family, being expressive through art was a part of her upbringing. Abeni’s mother, Renee, moved to west Baltimore, Md after divorcing her father, Saba. The young 5th grader Was starting a new life in a new city- nicknamed Sandtown out of west Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore city mayoral candidate looking ahead to final vote on pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final vote on a bill that would change Baltimore's pension plan for elected leaders is slatted to happen Monday. This bill would lower the number of required years that elected leaders would need to work to be eligible for a pension, from 12 years to eight years.
myscience.org
Johns Hopkins expands staff winter holiday break
Beginning this year, employees at Johns Hopkins University, Maryland’s largest private employer, will receive two extra paid holidays to make it a six-day paid winter break, part of the university’s new commitment to flexible work arrangements. The university is giving employees the time off between Dec. 25 and...
Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore
A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
