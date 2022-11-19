Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets
Contrary to the arguments of one OKC City Councilor, those who work with homeless persons say none have frozen to death in two years. The post Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
oklahoma Sooner
Ergs Available For Rent
Any current student of the University of Oklahoma is welcome to rent a concept2 machine (on a first come, first serve basis) from the rowing program for a fee of $25.00 and proof of student ID. Cash and checks accepted. Please contact Ty Fjeseth at ty.f.fjeseth-1@ou.edu for more information. Ergs...
Oklahoma Daily
Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities
Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy. A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
blackchronicle.com
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances meant to handle homelessness have been struck down throughout a metropolis council assembly Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” stated Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s assertion was made early within the council’s assembly....
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
blackchronicle.com
2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen
Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
okctalk.com
American Solera opens in downtown Edmond
Edmond has a beautiful new brewery and taproom, as American Solera has opened in the Icehouse Project at 129 W. 2nd Street. The brewer also has a large facility in Tulsa and joins Frenzy Brewing Company as downtown Edmond continues to evolve with dozens of shops, restaurants and bars. The Silos, a 273-unit apartment complex with an integrated parking structure, is under construction nearby (in the background of the drone photo).
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Suspended Indefinitely
Oklahoma fifth-year tight finish Daniel Parker has been suspended indefinitely after an emergency petition for protecting order was filed in opposition to him in Cleveland County, in keeping with a crew spokesperson. According to Eli Lederman of the Tulsa World, courtroom paperwork had been attained that recognized Parker, 24, because...
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking homes for the holidays
Volunteers are working to find a home for the holidays for dozens of adoptable pets.
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
blackchronicle.com
Man’s dream to sell home shattered after massive fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man’s dream to sell his property is shattered after it went up in flames. Around 3 a.m., the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the home close to southeast 29th and Westminster on Monday morning. Fire crews have been seen battling the...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City trio sentenced in property theft scheme
Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced final week to federal jail for conspiring to steal titles to properties and different properties. Laura R. Johnson, 47, Thomas Johhnson Sr., 54, and Cheryl M. Ashley, 72, have been sentenced collectively to greater than 21 years in federal jail for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in reference to a scheme to take possession of the properties with out the consent or information of the property house owners.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
