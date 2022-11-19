ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Ergs Available For Rent

Any current student of the University of Oklahoma is welcome to rent a concept2 machine (on a first come, first serve basis) from the rowing program for a fee of $25.00 and proof of student ID. Cash and checks accepted. Please contact Ty Fjeseth at ty.f.fjeseth-1@ou.edu for more information. Ergs...
Oklahoma Daily

Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities

Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy. A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.
107.3 PopCrush

Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale

Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down

Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances meant to handle homelessness have been struck down throughout a metropolis council assembly Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” stated Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s assertion was made early within the council’s assembly....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen

Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
EAST MOLINE, IL
okctalk.com

American Solera opens in downtown Edmond

Edmond has a beautiful new brewery and taproom, as American Solera has opened in the Icehouse Project at 129 W. 2nd Street. The brewer also has a large facility in Tulsa and joins Frenzy Brewing Company as downtown Edmond continues to evolve with dozens of shops, restaurants and bars. The Silos, a 273-unit apartment complex with an integrated parking structure, is under construction nearby (in the background of the drone photo).
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Suspended Indefinitely

Oklahoma fifth-year tight finish Daniel Parker has been suspended indefinitely after an emergency petition for protecting order was filed in opposition to him in Cleveland County, in keeping with a crew spokesperson. According to Eli Lederman of the Tulsa World, courtroom paperwork had been attained that recognized Parker, 24, because...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City trio sentenced in property theft scheme

Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced final week to federal jail for conspiring to steal titles to properties and different properties. Laura R. Johnson, 47, Thomas Johhnson Sr., 54, and Cheryl M. Ashley, 72, have been sentenced collectively to greater than 21 years in federal jail for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in reference to a scheme to take possession of the properties with out the consent or information of the property house owners.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK

