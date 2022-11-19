LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, however no arrests have been introduced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities imagine the suspect knew the victims, who had been discovered lifeless Sunday night time at the 10-acre farm that’s about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities haven’t recognized the victims or stated how they had been killed. The injured individual was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder. Police have searched the property however didn’t discover the suspect.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO