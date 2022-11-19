ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness

An inventory of ordinances is about to be proposed at Tuesday’s metropolis council assembly. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing legislation that is already in place within the metropolis and make it simpler for police to arrest individuals on public or personal property.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down

Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances meant to handle homelessness have been struck down throughout a metropolis council assembly Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” stated Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s assertion was made early within the council’s assembly....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen

Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm | National News

LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, however no arrests have been introduced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities imagine the suspect knew the victims, who had been discovered lifeless Sunday night time at the 10-acre farm that’s about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities haven’t recognized the victims or stated how they had been killed. The injured individual was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder. Police have searched the property however didn’t discover the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Suspended Indefinitely

Oklahoma fifth-year tight finish Daniel Parker has been suspended indefinitely after an emergency petition for protecting order was filed in opposition to him in Cleveland County, in keeping with a crew spokesperson. According to Eli Lederman of the Tulsa World, courtroom paperwork had been attained that recognized Parker, 24, because...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City trio sentenced in property theft scheme

Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced final week to federal jail for conspiring to steal titles to properties and different properties. Laura R. Johnson, 47, Thomas Johhnson Sr., 54, and Cheryl M. Ashley, 72, have been sentenced collectively to greater than 21 years in federal jail for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in reference to a scheme to take possession of the properties with out the consent or information of the property house owners.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma:Man arrested in connection with ‘executions’ of 4 people at a marijuana growing operation, authorities say

— A person was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as “executions,” officers mentioned. One particular person was additionally left injured in the Sunday incident, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Authorities are searching for a suspect after 4 people were killed at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation – KION546

Oklahoma authorities are searching for a suspect after 4 people were discovered useless and one other individual injured at a marijuana growing operation in Kingfisher County Sunday night time, in accordance with the state’s bureau of investigation. The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported hostage state of...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Four people are dead after a reported hostage situation in Oklahoma, officials say

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Four people have been discovered dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, authorities mentioned Monday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned in a assertion that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested help after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night time discovered the 4 dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
HENNESSEY, OK
4 people found dead following reported hostage situation in Oklahoma

Four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated Monday. The OSBI stated in a statement that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested help after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night time found the 4 dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
HENNESSEY, OK
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State

Eight Big 12 groups are bowl sure after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the perfect season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 begin to Big 12 play and have an opportunity at an eight-win season in the event that they’re capable of win in Lubbock this Saturday and of their bowl matchup.
NORMAN, OK
Sooners rising in USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank

Change: -3 Speaking of a tragic and disappointing season, the Iowa State Cyclones. While they boast a prime protection, the Iowa State offense has not been superb. With a number of high-profile head teaching jobs open, it’s simple to marvel if this weekend would be the final time we see Matt Campbell in Ames.
AMES, IA
Oklahoma Sooners Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners’ Big Recruiting Weekend

NORMAN — A 6-5 file heading into Saturday’s season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has no less than one eye on the longer term. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam sport. There’s no official tally of highschool and junior school prospects who attended, however it was simply round 40.
NORMAN, OK
Sooners rise in latest Big 12 power rankings

Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a fairly good Oklahoma State crew. The Cowboys might have been reeling of late, however that they had their beginning quarterback, and he appeared nicely sufficient for the Pokes to have him drop again to go 80 instances and throw 67 passes.
NORMAN, OK

