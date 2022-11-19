Read full article on original website
Chris Hemsworth says Marvel 'stepped in' and stopped documentary show 'Limitless' after he injured himself before filming 'Thor 4'
Chris Hemsworth said on "Jimmy Kimmy Live!" that one challenge was much harder to do after bulking up for Thor.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”
After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s. This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Chris Hemsworth Says Next ‘Thor’ Role Will ‘Probably Be the Finale’ for His Character
Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to say goodbye to Thor. The longtime MCU staple and “Thor: Love and Thunder” star revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, it may be time to bid farewell to the role. “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.” He added, “You have...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is the seventh MCU movie in a row to be barred from China. It shows how a once essential market for Hollywood blockbusters has dried up.
"Wakanda Forever" reportedly didn't get into China over a brief depiction of a same-sex relationship. Other MCU movies have faced similar roadblocks.
The Kang Dynasty plot and new Avengers team leaked – and you’re not ready for any of it
Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty, premieres on May 2nd, 2025. That’s assuming Marvel or Disney don’t reshuffle the MCU’s release dates anymore. That means about two and a half years of waiting for this first big Avengers adventure of the Multiverse Saga. The film will set up the showdown in Secret Wars (Avengers 6), much like Infinity War did for Endgame at the end of the Infinity Saga.
Marvel can’t do sequels – Wakanda Forever is further proof
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives with a Hulk-smashing weight on its shoulders. Ryan Coogler’s just-released follow-up to the original Black Panther, from 2018, faces the daunting two-for-one challenge of both providing Marvel audiences with the visceral excitement they crave, while also honouring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.Boseman died from cancer in August 2020 – less than eight months before he was set to reprise the part of heroic T’Challa in the sequel. Hastily rewritten by Coogler, the film now walks a tricky tightrope. It must simultaneously function as homage to Boseman, and open up a new chapter for...
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
Gamespot
9 MCU Characters That Were Recast
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. When we think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the first things that comes to mind is the iconic casting for so many characters. Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson seem almost inseparable from Tony Stark and Nick Fury, and Ryan Reynolds has taken ownership of Deadpool in a way few actors do with their roles. But while it's hard to imagine other actors stepping into their shoes, other characters have been recast--some even more than once--just within the MCU. Some are nearly invisible, some are conditional, but others are dramatic and impossible to miss.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
theplaylist.net
Chris Hemsworth Thinks The Next ‘Thor’ Film May Be His Last One
As the MCU transitions to Phase 5, more and more older Marvel characters get phased out. And at this point, Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor is now the longest-serving Avenger in the MCU, which is kind of hard to believe. But four standalone films and a decade-plus of time as the God of Thunder later, that’s now the case. Hemsworth thinks that they may be just about enough, too.
Hot Package: Channing Tatum Teams With Simon Kinberg And David Leitch On ‘Red Shirt’
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s another star-studded package making the rounds prior to the Thanksgiving break. Deadline is hearing that Channing Tatum is attached to star in the spy thriller Red Shirt, which is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details are vague other than it...
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plans for ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Got ‘Lost in the Shuffle’ of Disney-Fox Merger
Ryan Reynolds has shared plans for a “Deadpool” Christmas movie that got “lost in the shuffle” after the Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Reynolds’ comments came during an interview with The Big Issue, promoting his new film “Spirited,” a spin on “A Christmas Carol” from Apple. The comedy stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Discussing the topic of the actor’s love for big musical numbers, Reynolds drifted into the topic of his Marvel antihero. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a ‘Deadpool’ movie. Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a...
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Featurette
Join executive producer Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and writer/director James Gunn for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in this new featurette. Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy...
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
Fremantle And Producer Richard Brown Option Tess Gunty’s Debut Novel ‘The Rabbit Hutch’
American Gods producer Fremantle and Richard Brown’s Passenger have pre-empted the rights to Tess Gunty’s debut novel The Rabbit Hutch. The project will be produced as part of Brown’s overall deal with Fremantle. Brown will produce, and Gunty will serve as an executive producer. The Rabbit Hutch follows residents of low-income housing in a fictional Indiana town. Set over one sweltering week in July in a fictional rustbelt Indiana town and culminating in a bizarre act of violence that changes everything, The Rabbit Hutch is a savagely beautiful and bitingly funny snapshot of contemporary America. Related Story ‘Avalon’ Not Going Forward At ABC; David E. Kelley’s...
