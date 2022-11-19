Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Is for N64 Fans
A new Nintendo Switch game is for everyone yearning for that sweet N64 nostalgia. The Nintendo 64 may have not sold as well as some Nintendo systems like the Switch, the 3DS or the Wii, but like every Nintendo console -- except maybe the Wii U -- it has a special place in the heart of many, especially those who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. As you may know though, games from this era don't hold up that well, and that's because the industry was still learning how to make 3D games. However, despite this, many yearn for the 3D games of this era, particularly 3D platformers, a genre that is now a shadow of what it was during the N64 days.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
ComicBook
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Free Mystery Gift Now Available
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch last week, and players around the world are finding a lot of new Pokemon to catch. In addition to a bunch of new designs, the ninth Pokemon generation has introduced Tera Types. As part of a promotion, players can now obtain a special Pikachu with a Flying Tera Type. The Mystery Gift will be available through February 28th, 2023, so players have some time to redeem it. However, for those looking to obtain Pikachu in the game anyway, there's no better time than the present!
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cliffhanger Hits Ichigo With His Biggest Loss Yet
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has ended the first major fight between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and the final moments of the newest episode of the series dealt Ichigo Kurosaki with his biggest loss yet. Things have been rough for the Soul Society ever since the new anime kicked off the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga as the Quincies have returned and sparked a massive invasion. The Soul Reapers had been caught off guard after finding out just how strong these new opponents really are, and Ichigo has been kept in the middle of many of those surprises.
ComicBook
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
ComicBook
Days Gone 2 Petition Has Almost 200,000 Signatures
A Days Gone 2 petition from two years ago is closing in on a landmark of 200,000 signatures, showing PlayStation that there is substantial demand for a sequel. Released in 2019, Days Gone from Bend Studio released to a 71 on Metacritic, a decent score but not for first-party PlayStation games which often land anywhere between 85 and 95. That said, despite the game stumbling with critics and suffering a messy launch, it sold very well. Typically, if a game sells very well, especially a new IP, a sequel is a lock, but PlayStation has shown in the past it's willing to pull the plug on games that don't land with critics and so far it looks like Days Gone will be the most recent example of this. And this is where the petition comes into play.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Feature
A fan-favorite feature from previous Mortal Kombat games could be making a return in Mortal Kombat 12. As of this weekend, longtime Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon informed eager fans that developer NetherRealm Studio's next game is either going to be that of Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12. And while we don't yet know which direction the company will go in, assuming that MK12 is next on tap, it sounds like Boon might want to bring back a mode that hasn't been seen in over 15 years.
ComicBook
Avatar 2's Box Office Success Nearly Guaranteed Thanks to Surprising News
Despite James Cameron revealing that they have a plan in place in case Avatar: The Way of Water is a box office bomb, the financial success of the film just got as close to a guarantee for its success as a blockbuster can in the modern era. According to Variety, 20th Century Studios confirmed on Chinese social media site Sina Weibo that the highly anticipated sequel will be released in China on December 16, the same day that it's release in North America and other territories. Avatar: The Way of Water debuting in China marks one of the few American blockbusters in the past few years to have been released in the territory.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Director Explains Controversial Decision With Kratos and Mjolnir
Warning: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok can be found in this article. The director of God of War Ragnarok has shed more light on a somewhat controversial decision that was made in the game regarding Kratos and Mjolnir, which is the hammer that Thor wields. In the lead-up to Ragnarok, numerous fans were convinced that Kratos would end up using Mjolnir for himself at some point after duking it out with Thor. Sadly, this dream never became a reality, which ended up surprising a number of people. Now, the director of the project has explained why this move was made.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Iconic Nemesis Revealed in New Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene
Nightmare is the oldest villain in Doctor Strange's rogue's gallery. In fact, the villain and Sorcerer Supreme made their comics debuts in the same exact issue, with the former being the first threat Strange ever faced. That's why it's surprising throughout two films that traverse the multiverse, the character hasn't been introduced to live-action or, at the very least, even mentioned. At one point, Scott Derrickson was expected to bring the character into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though those plans never came to fruition after Sam Raimi took over the flick.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks
Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
