ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State University students help build pedestrian bridge in Honduras

By Jessica Barron
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOcN3_0jGOSKbM00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian bridge in Honduras was destroyed by a hurricane 10 years ago. The community was tired of waiting for the government to fix it, so they called in a group of New Mexico State students.

This summer, more than 20 members of Aggies Without Limits traveled to the town of El Guanabano, located near the capital of Honduras.

After Hurricane Mitch destroyed the original bridge 10 years ago, people in the remote town had to climb over a steep hill full of thick brush and deal with rising river and flood waters in order to get to school and their jobs.

Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials

The community got tired of waiting for the government to fix the pedestrian bridge. The student organization said when members of the town reached out for help to build a new one, they couldn’t say no.

“When it came to rainy season, especially in hurricane season the floods, all the water would wash out the road. They would not be able to see well, where they were stepping, if they were stepping on a rock or a hole because the water was in the way,” said organization member, Hugo Sanchez Maqueda.

Aggies Without Limits spent three weeks and more than 4,000 combined work hours building the bridge.

Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office

The organization cut and treated wooden planks, built concrete towers, and improved a ditch to redirect flood waters.

They said their biggest challenges were delays in construction materials being shipped. The new structure is helping about 150 families that live in the community.

Residents said their prayers were answered and will never forget what these students did.

Sanchez Maqueda noted it was an experience that he won’t forget.

“They get really attached to you, and there was a lot of tears, and a lot of happy faces, and they truly got to enjoy the three weeks that we were with them, and they were really thankful,” Sanchez Maqueda said.

Story continues below:

Aggies Without Limits of New Mexico State University was founded in 2007.  The nonprofit was established to help improve the quality of life through sustainable engineering projects.

The group has worked on projects in New Mexico and other countries besides Honduras.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Two UNM Students Charged in “Revenge” Conspiracy

Police arrest, charge two UNM students in weekend shooting. State Police have arrested and charged two University of New Mexico students in the Saturday shooting that killed UNM student Brandon Travis, 19. Both Travis and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 19, and charged him with several felonies: aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They charged 17-year-old Mya Hill in children’s court with aggravated battery and conspiracy. According to an affidavit filed with Smith’s arrest warrant, Smith, Hill and Travis conspired to lure Peake to campus, with Hill texting Peake and falsely implying she planned to have sex with him. The group hatched the scheme as “revenge” for a fight at an October UNM/NMSU football game at which Peake and his friends allegedly beat up Smith, Travis and a third suspect named only “Eli” in the affidavit (police tell the Albuquerque Journal they have identified the third suspect and are considering what charges he might face). A video clip purporting to show that “brawl” has been circulating on social media, but has not been confirmed by authorities. A Q & A posted by NMSU says the school was aware of the reports of prior fights, but would not reveal whether Peake or others might face disciplinary action, citing federal privacy laws.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Campus shooting, Safe outdoor spaces, Warmer week, Transgender remembrance, Giving back to community

Monday’s top stories Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread Man, woman wanted for stealing credit cards UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting South American company visits New Mexico brine well Albuquerque steps up safety measures for River of Lights More than 100 Albuquerque families […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

With two UNM students charged after shooting, campus in shock

After a rare incident of gun violence on the University of New Mexico campus this weekend left a UNM student dead and a visiting NMSU athlete injured, the student body is in shock. Brandon Travis, 19, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, outside the Alvarado Hall dorm....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim

New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: NMSU release Q&A addressing weekend incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning. Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
ktep.org

Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima

In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

UNM vs NMSU basketball game postponed due to campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry has been postponed. The University of New Mexico made the announcement following a shooting on campus early Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials said during that incident, two men were wounded by gunshots. A 19-year-old UNM student was pronounced dead on the scene by the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy