Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Texas Southern's Head Coach Clarence McKinney Will Return For 2023
Texas Southern expected to return as the head football coach for the 2023 season.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M: Live Game Thread
Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M live game thread for scores, updates, photos, a more.
Alabama A&M Spoils Texas Southern’s SWAC Title Hopes With 21-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback in 24-20 Win
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Faced with the end of their season after 60 minutes, Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 SWAC) gave a preview of things to come as they rallied from down 17 in the fourth to stun Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC) 24-20 and ruin their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title hopes in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 19.
BRENHAM CUBS TO FACE PN-G AT NRG IN REGION SEMIFINALS
The Brenham Cub Football Team has set their Region Semifinal game against the Port Neches-Groves Indians. They will play Friday night at 6pm at NRG Stadium in Houston. KWHI is going to have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 5:30pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. Brenham is 8-4 on...
The Wild Wild SWAC West Race | Week 12
Prairie View, Southern, Texas Southern, and Alcorn State are still in the SWAC West divisional race in Week 12.
Seminoles Outlast Cougars in Overtime
HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team and Florida State needed overtime to decided Saturday's game which the Seminoles ultimately won 79-73 in front of 1,036 fans in Fertitta Center. Senior guard Tiara Young forced a turnover with 10 seconds remaining in regulation, as Florida State (5-0)...
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
Tigers Gaining Momentum In Playoffs
At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A. For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Art Acevedo lands Aurora, Colorado's interim police chief job after messy exit out of Miami, Florida
He traded the bayou for the beach, and now, the larger-than-life police chief is going Mile High.
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
It's a fun filled Motown revue, right in the heart of Midtown Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And Houston’s Ensemble Theatre is hoping to add a little Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to your holiday music play list!. Beginning November 17 and running through December 24th, ” A Motown Christmas” will be featured...
