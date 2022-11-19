Sights and Sounds: ‘Live After 5’ at the museum

Police arrest, charge two UNM students in weekend shooting. State Police have arrested and charged two University of New Mexico students in the Saturday shooting that killed UNM student Brandon Travis, 19. Both Travis and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 19, and charged him with several felonies: aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They charged 17-year-old Mya Hill in children’s court with aggravated battery and conspiracy. According to an affidavit filed with Smith’s arrest warrant, Smith, Hill and Travis conspired to lure Peake to campus, with Hill texting Peake and falsely implying she planned to have sex with him. The group hatched the scheme as “revenge” for a fight at an October UNM/NMSU football game at which Peake and his friends allegedly beat up Smith, Travis and a third suspect named only “Eli” in the affidavit (police tell the Albuquerque Journal they have identified the third suspect and are considering what charges he might face). A video clip purporting to show that “brawl” has been circulating on social media, but has not been confirmed by authorities. A Q & A posted by NMSU says the school was aware of the reports of prior fights, but would not reveal whether Peake or others might face disciplinary action, citing federal privacy laws.

