Albuquerque, NM

Sights and Sounds: ‘Live After 5’ at the museum

By Sacha Ducreux
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum offers various activities free of charge every third Thursday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Associate Curator of Education Jessica Coyle says the museum tries to organize activities “that are highlighting whatever exhibitions” they have at the museum.

These activities usually include art making, yoga sessions, gallery tours and live music performances. “Our goal with this event is to remind people that we are your museum,” added Coyle.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

