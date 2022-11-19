ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families

After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Nov. 19th: Gulfport Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Dr. Renee Dua on the importance of caring for caregivers

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Meet Dr. Ben Burnett, William Carey University's new president

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease. “Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals

It’s going to be a dreary Saturday. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover today, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. On and off showers are likely this afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will be light. Sunday will stay chilly, but we're going to warm up near Thanksgiving. Here's the latest forecast.
WIGGINS, MS
ourmshome.com

Christmas Markets in Laurel and Hattiesburg this Weekend

If you haven’t gotten into the holiday spirit yet, you’re sure to find a little jingle in your step this weekend and get some Christmas shopping done at a couple of the enjoyable and festive Christmas markets. Make sure you mark this Saturday, November 19, 2022, on your calendar because there Merry Marketplace in Laurel and the Pine Belt Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg.are two very merry Christmas markets that you don’t want to miss out on.
LAUREL, MS
NOLA.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Long-time Perry County education leader passes away

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who helped shape the Perry County School District over six decades has passed away. A Facebook post on the Perry County School District website by Superintendent Titus M. Hines initially announced the passing of Glennwood Mathis. Mathis died Tuesday. He was 88. “We...
NEW AUGUSTA, MS
WLOX

WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 7 Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 28th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

High School Football Highlights (11-18-22)

A pair of Harrison Central Red Rebelette softball players have signed on at the next level. Two Long Beach Bearcats sign their National Letter of Intent. Ashton Schepens signed with PRCC to play baseball and Bailee Schmitt signed with Mississippi University for Women to play volleyball. South Mississippi athletes set...
GULFPORT, MS

