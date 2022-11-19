Read full article on original website
WLOX
The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season
WLOX
Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Trinity United Methodist Church came together for their annual Thanksgiving Service. This is a partnership that lasted for 60 years between the two churches. “Since our beginning we have really been an outreach to the community and I think it’s important...
WLOX
Happening Nov. 19th: Gulfport Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza
WLOX
Gulf Coast Civic Chorale fills Nativity BVM Cathedral with Christmas music
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale provided an early jump start to the Christmas season with its annual Holiday concert on Sunday. And as it has every year, it became a blessing for those who perform and those who embrace the joyful music. “We’re a...
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
WLOX
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22
WLOX
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith updates his health, what's ahead for his city
ourmshome.com
Christmas Markets in Laurel and Hattiesburg this Weekend
If you haven’t gotten into the holiday spirit yet, you’re sure to find a little jingle in your step this weekend and get some Christmas shopping done at a couple of the enjoyable and festive Christmas markets. Make sure you mark this Saturday, November 19, 2022, on your calendar because there Merry Marketplace in Laurel and the Pine Belt Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg.are two very merry Christmas markets that you don’t want to miss out on.
WLOX
St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, St. Mark’s Preschool held its first Thanks and Giving celebration. “We’re so excited because we have been closed due to the coronavirus for a couple of years,” said St. Mark’s Preschool director Deacon Vicki Miller. “Now that we have reopened the preschool, we’re kind of doing everything new.”
WLOX
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need. The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now. Deputy Chief Timothy Hill...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport
WLOX
Meet Dr. Ben Burnett, William Carey University's new president
WLOX
The amazing operation of loading and unloading Dole ships at the Port of Gulfport
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 7 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 28th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
theadvocate.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Youth Football League holds bowl games, first ever cheer competition
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Not even a little rain could slow down the gridiron stars of tomorrow. On Saturday, peewee football players and cheerleaders from each of the six coastal counties met in Poplarville and went to work. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Youth Football league saw nearly 3,000 athletes representing...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day is expected to make a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference. MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
WLOX
Pecan House has plenty of supply for busy holiday
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
