Poplarville, MS

WLOX

The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season

After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Trinity United Methodist Church came together for their annual Thanksgiving Service. This is a partnership that lasted for 60 years between the two churches. “Since our beginning we have really been an outreach to the community and I think it’s important...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Nov. 19th: Gulfport Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza

St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 5 hours ago.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally

Friday, a Thanksgiving food distribution in Poplarville served food to 300 families, and those who helped with the effort received more than they gave. Waveland Mayor Mike Smith updates his health, what's ahead for his city.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22

Updated: 2 hours ago.
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Christmas Markets in Laurel and Hattiesburg this Weekend

If you haven’t gotten into the holiday spirit yet, you’re sure to find a little jingle in your step this weekend and get some Christmas shopping done at a couple of the enjoyable and festive Christmas markets. Make sure you mark this Saturday, November 19, 2022, on your calendar because there Merry Marketplace in Laurel and the Pine Belt Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg.are two very merry Christmas markets that you don’t want to miss out on.
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, St. Mark’s Preschool held its first Thanks and Giving celebration. “We’re so excited because we have been closed due to the coronavirus for a couple of years,” said St. Mark’s Preschool director Deacon Vicki Miller. “Now that we have reopened the preschool, we’re kind of doing everything new.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need. The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now. Deputy Chief Timothy Hill...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Meet Dr. Ben Burnett, William Carey University's new president

Updated: 4 hours ago.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 7 Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 28th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
theadvocate.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pecan House has plenty of supply for busy holiday

Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. D'Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state. Updated: 9 hours ago. | Thursday served as an "A" rating kind of day at D'Iberville High School, as Warrior Nation...
WIGGINS, MS

