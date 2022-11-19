ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders players disciplined over beer-fueled celebration after Eagles upset

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dszkv_0jGOQxel00

The Commanders are in trouble again, though this latest incident is tame by the scandal-ridden franchise’s standards.

The team disciplined multiple players after videos of Washington players drinking on the flight back from Monday night’s upset over the Eagles in Philadelphia emerged on social media, according to multiple reports. The NFL prohibits alcohol on team charters, as well as in other places, and sent a memo to teams on Friday threatening “significant discipline” for violations.

“In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in the locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time,” the memo said, in part.

At least two videos showed Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke holding cans of Busch Light, with Heinicke using a garbage can filled with ice to keep them cold on the team’s plane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgD5s_0jGOQxel00
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AA0BQ_0jGOQxel00
Taylor Heinicke of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown scored by Brian Robinson Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter on Monday night.
Getty Images

Heinicke completed 17-of-29 passes for 211 yards with no touchdowns but also no interceptions as he helped guide Washington to the 32-21 stunner over NFC East division rival and first-place Philly.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera addressed the matter in a team meeting and on Tuesday reached out to the league after the players were disciplined , according to the Washington Post. The punishments satisfied the league.

The boy Taylor Heinicke rocking the chains and drinking a Busch Light after the big win. LEGEND 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kgN8DClRQu

— Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) November 15, 2022

The Commanders — who are facing multiple lawsuits, including one that alleges sexual misconduct and collusion within the organization — did not supply the alcohol , a source told ESPN.

“The league reviewed the matter this week, and we are satisfied with the discipline administered by the club. There will be no further action taken by the league,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Washington Post.

Washington plays at Houston on Sunday.

