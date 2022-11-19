ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

WNYT

Upstate of Business – Nine Pin expands

Nine Pin Cider Works is expanding. Their new canning facility is in the heart of Albany’s warehouse district. The 7,000 square foot facility will help the local cidery meet production needs. The building is right behind Nine Pin’s current facility and includes an upgraded loading dock and a large...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s Shops announce online store

Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Capital Region program educates bar owners how to spot drink spiking

Drink spiking is increasing across the United States, and the Capital Region is no different. Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. Jolynn Backes, the Coordinator of Community Education with Capital Region Safe Bars, works to educate bars on how to watch for drink-spiking...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot

The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Capital Region BOCES donates food

Students at Capital Region BOCES career and tech made a special delivery over the weekend. Students donated more than 500 food items to Concerned for the Hungry. The coalition provides food to Schenectady County food pantries. The items were collected through a food drive on campus. This is the sixth...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

NewsChannel 13 volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals for Equinox

Volunteers from right here at NewsChannel 13 joined Equinox on Monday. We gathered to deliver meals at Ida Yarborough Apartments on North Pearl Street. This is the fourth year “Team 13” volunteers took part in the Equinox Thanksgiving meal delivery.
WNYT

Saratoga County construction company celebrates 35th anniversary

A business in Saratoga County is celebrating its diamond anniversary. MLB construction services was established in 1947 during the post war two building boom. The company completed its first project with the tidewater oil company – by making office alterations. Since then it’s expanded into additional fields, including retail...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022

Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Restaurants Then and Now

Featured restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s and more. This event is being held as part of Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Carol Godette, a former school teacher and author,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

