FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
WNYT
Saratoga Springs business owners optimistic shooting won’t deter shoppers
The good news is that shoppers were back in downtown Saratoga Springs on Monday. However, the early Sunday morning shooting there continues to ripple through the business community. The open question is whether business owners in this community are concerned that what happened in the wee hours Sunday morning could...
WNYT
Upstate of Business – Nine Pin expands
Nine Pin Cider Works is expanding. Their new canning facility is in the heart of Albany’s warehouse district. The 7,000 square foot facility will help the local cidery meet production needs. The building is right behind Nine Pin’s current facility and includes an upgraded loading dock and a large...
Stewart’s Shops announce online store
Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
WNYT
Capital Region program educates bar owners how to spot drink spiking
Drink spiking is increasing across the United States, and the Capital Region is no different. Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. Jolynn Backes, the Coordinator of Community Education with Capital Region Safe Bars, works to educate bars on how to watch for drink-spiking...
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
WNYT
Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot
The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
WNYT
Earlier bar closings, more security under consideration in Saratoga Springs
In the wake of Sunday’s shootout in Saratoga Springs, city leaders have begun fast-tracking additional security measures. Changing the closing time for bars is among the measures already being discussed. Bars are now allowed to remain open until 4 a.m. The possibility of mandating metal detectors for bar patrons...
WNYT
Capital Region BOCES donates food
Students at Capital Region BOCES career and tech made a special delivery over the weekend. Students donated more than 500 food items to Concerned for the Hungry. The coalition provides food to Schenectady County food pantries. The items were collected through a food drive on campus. This is the sixth...
‘Holiday Strolls’ coming to Stuyvesant Plaza
Stuyvesant Plaza will host weekly "Holiday Strolls" each Sunday beginning November 20, lasting until December 18.
Best breweries near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for someplace to get a locally brewed beer or cider, you have quite a few options in the Capital Region. These are the best breweries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Quick Response holiday lights display opening for its 22nd year
Quick Response, a damage recovery company, is set to open "Santa's Playland," its annual holiday lights drive-thru display, at 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake. The free display runs from November 23 through January 6.
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings
The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
WNYT
NewsChannel 13 volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals for Equinox
Volunteers from right here at NewsChannel 13 joined Equinox on Monday. We gathered to deliver meals at Ida Yarborough Apartments on North Pearl Street. This is the fourth year “Team 13” volunteers took part in the Equinox Thanksgiving meal delivery.
WNYT
Saratoga County construction company celebrates 35th anniversary
A business in Saratoga County is celebrating its diamond anniversary. MLB construction services was established in 1947 during the post war two building boom. The company completed its first project with the tidewater oil company – by making office alterations. Since then it’s expanded into additional fields, including retail...
WNYT
Albany County Sheriff’s Office delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
CLARKSVILLE – There was no shortage of volunteers at the Albany County Sheriff’s annual Thanksgiving meal operation. They started cooking early Tuesday morning and more people joined in to arrange the meals and pack them up. “This is awesome, so I reached out to Old World Provisions, they...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022
Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Restaurants Then and Now
Featured restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s and more. This event is being held as part of Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Carol Godette, a former school teacher and author,...
