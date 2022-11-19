Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa free agency: Ranking all 30 teams as possible landing spots with fringe contenders leading list
Once we get past this week, Thanksgiving week, the MLB hot stove should actually, finally heat up. The Winter Meetings are set for early December and there's generally a pretty good amount of action before getting closer to Christmas. One of the biggest free agents on the market is Carlos Correa.
Who Will Sign Carlos Rodon? 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
Two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon declined the qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, making the 29-year-old pitcher a free agent. Where might Rodon sign, if he were to leave San Francisco? Here are seven potential free agent destinations.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Elvis Peguero: Shipped to Milwaukee
Peguero was traded from the Angels to the Brewers on Tuesday along with Janson Junk and Adam Seminaris in exchange for Hunter Renfroe. Peguero has appeared in 16 games for the Angels over the past two seasons but has struggled in his first taste of the majors with 13 earned runs allowed across 17.1 innings. The 25-year-old pitched well at Triple-A last year with a 2.84 ERA and will now attempt to find his footing in a new organization.
The MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Justin Fields
The MRI results are reportedly in for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields hurt his shoulder in the loss to the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star admitted he was hurting pretty bad. The MRI results are reportedly encouraging, though. Ian Rapoport said...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Undergoes surgery
Senzel underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the broken bone in his toe, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel's toe wasn't healing properly, so the surgery was simply to mend the issue. He is still expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 27-year-old outfielder was forced to miss the final weeks of the season because of his toe, and he finished the year with a career-low .602 OPS through 411 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nathan Webb: Inks MiLB deal with Pittsburgh
Webb agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The Royals recently declined to tender the 25-year-old a contract for 2023, but it didn't take long for him to latch on elsewhere via a minor-league deal. Webb received an invite to big-league spring training but is a longshot to make the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets view Justin Verlander as Plan B for Jacob deGrom; Mariners eyeing Yankees' Gleyber Torres
Major League Baseball's offseason is here, and with it comes a delightful daily heaping of rumors, news, and notes. Below, you can find all of the most notable to surface on Sunday. Mets see Verlander as backup plan to deGrom. The Mets view Justin Verlander as a "prominent possibility" if...
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
The Patriots Waived A Running Back On Monday
The New England decided to cut ties with running back J.J. Taylor on Monday afternoon. The move was first announced by ESPN's Field Yates. Taylor has appeared in only one game this season. He rushed for nine yards on 10 carries back on Nov. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Patriots won, 26-3.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Chargers Star Wide Receiver Aggravates Major Injury
After weeks missing in action, a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers had an unfortunate return. According to the Athletic writer Daniel Popper, Brandon Staley announced after the game that Los Angeles Chargers star Wide Receiver Mike Williams had aggravated his high ankle sprain.
Yardbarker
Bills took huge financial loss in moving game to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills were forced to play Sunday’s game in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm that buried Orchard Park under as much as five feet of snow. Not only did this make for a bit of a confusing situation, it cost the team a lot of money. The...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife
Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
