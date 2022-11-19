ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelso, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
KATU.com

Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Meals on Wheels People: Volunteers Needed!

They've been helping seniors in our community for over 50 years. Tammy Hernandez met with Meals on Wheels People volunteer Bob Domen in their central kitchen in Southwest Portland to learn how the local non-profit is looking for volunteers who can help change lives one meal at a time. For more information visit www.mowp.org.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays": Kevin's Story

KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. People like Kevin. After decades of struggle, he not only made it off of the street but he’s helping others to do the same. Erin Holcomb from Portland Rescue Mission joined us to share how your donations help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Cooking Thanksgiving Meals

It’s challenging enough to plan and cook meals for you and your family, so imagine cooking for 900 hungry people every day! Ted Wachsmuth, Food Services Coordinator for Portland Rescue Mission, joined us to share why meals are much more than just food. He also shared why it means so much to be serving up their first indoor Thanksgiving meal in three years!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Can you ID this man?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter

A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
VANCOUVER, WA
q13fox.com

WSP cancels Silver Alert for missing Pacific County man

PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a Pacific County man who was considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 78-year-old Robert K. Knieriem was initially reported missing by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities said he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the Adna, Washington area.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

