Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
kptv.com
2 Southwest Washington high schools receive prank calls about active shooters
CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - Two high schools in Southwest Washington received prank calls about fake active shooters on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heritage High School in Heritage after a prank caller claimed that there was an active shooter and seven students were shot. According to a...
KATU.com
Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission offering 'Hope for the Holidays' to those in need
PORTLAND, Ore. — The holidays are fast-approaching, but for people experiencing homelessness, the season can be a time of hardship. That’s why we’re teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the “Hope for the Holidays” telethon. You can help by donating today!. The Portland...
KATU.com
'Hope for the Holidays:' Portland Rescue Mission helps people find hope for a better life
PORTLAND, Ore. — As we gather with family to give thanks, now is also a time to help out a neighbor in need. We’re teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission to offer “Hope for the Holidays.”. Your gift can provide meals, shelter, and access to health...
Prank call for active school shooter prompts Clark County deputies to respond
A prank caller told law enforcement that several students had been shot at Heritage High School in Vancouver Tuesday. Half a dozen deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived within minutes to find the report was false. The caller, pretending to be a teacher inside the school, said...
KATU.com
Meals on Wheels People: Volunteers Needed!
They've been helping seniors in our community for over 50 years. Tammy Hernandez met with Meals on Wheels People volunteer Bob Domen in their central kitchen in Southwest Portland to learn how the local non-profit is looking for volunteers who can help change lives one meal at a time. For more information visit www.mowp.org.
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays": Kevin's Story
KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. People like Kevin. After decades of struggle, he not only made it off of the street but he’s helping others to do the same. Erin Holcomb from Portland Rescue Mission joined us to share how your donations help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
KATU.com
Deputies respond to false reports of shooting at Vancouver-area high school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A prank caller reported a shooting at Vancouver’s Heritage High School on Tuesday morning, which the Clark County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined was a fake situation. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in at about 8:23 a.m. from someone claiming to be...
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
KATU.com
Local childrens hospitals implement 'Crisis Level for Pediatric Care' due to RSV
PORTLAND, Ore. — Doernbecher Children's Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital both say they are now implementing crisis levels for pediatric care. The changes come amid a surge in RSV. The crisis standard allows the hospitals to adjust staffing plans to staff all beds and coordinate with other hospitals across...
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Cooking Thanksgiving Meals
It’s challenging enough to plan and cook meals for you and your family, so imagine cooking for 900 hungry people every day! Ted Wachsmuth, Food Services Coordinator for Portland Rescue Mission, joined us to share why meals are much more than just food. He also shared why it means so much to be serving up their first indoor Thanksgiving meal in three years!
KATU.com
OHSU, OSU join forces to develop nanotechnology to detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University have jointly developed a new way to use nanoparticles to diagnose and treat a potentially life-threatening condition that can occur during pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies make up 1% to 2% of all pregnancies and result in...
kptv.com
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
Suspect in Clackamas County double homicide shot by deputies in Washington: Authorities
A 19-year-old man connected to a double homicide investigation in Clackamas County from October was hospitalized after deputies in Washington state fired their weapons at him, authorities said on Tuesday.
KATU.com
Can you ID this man?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Chronicle
SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter
A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
q13fox.com
WSP cancels Silver Alert for missing Pacific County man
PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a Pacific County man who was considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 78-year-old Robert K. Knieriem was initially reported missing by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities said he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the Adna, Washington area.
