dexerto.com

How to find Legendary Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all stake locations

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can encounter four brand-new Legendary Pokemon in Generation 9, known as Ruinous Pokemon. Here’s how trainers traveling across Paldea can find and catch one of the four, Chi-Yu. During their journey through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, trainers may stumble across a strange...
dexerto.com

How to get Finizen and evolve it into Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finizen is a rather unassuming Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet, and its evolution is even more underwhelming at first glance. Still, Palafin’s ability gives it a greater stat total than any Mega Evolution. Here’s how to get it. Early on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will...
dexerto.com

How to get Basculin and Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Basculin and Basculegion are returning fish Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Both are mean-looking fish who are capable of doing some damage. Here’s where to find a wild Basculin and how to get its evolved form Basculegion. Basculin returns in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, although its evolved form,...
dexerto.com

How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
dexerto.com

How to get Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can catch, raise, and evolve Bagon to obtain the powerful Pseudo-Legendary Salamence. Paldea also introduced Roaring Moon, the Paradox Form of the Dragon-type. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will each have access to certain version exclusive Pokemon depending on which game they are playing. While...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
dexerto.com

How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, & Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The generation 5 pseudo-Legendary Hydreigon returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Paldea. With each generation of Pokemon games comes a brand new line of pseudo-Legendaries. These are fearsome Pokemon that have a...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
dexerto.com

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge & Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Ceruledge and Armarouge are two of the most anticipated Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here is how trainers can catch their pre-evolution Charcadet and what they need to do to evolve it. During a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shown in September 2022, TPCi debuted Ceruledge and Armarouge, two humanoid...
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues

A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
IGN

Pokemon League Rep - South Province Area 2

The South Province Area Two in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is located west of Mesagoza and is home to trainer battles you need to finish to get rewards from the Pokemon League Rep. The trainers in this area have pokemons around the level of 8 - 14, so you might want to grind a bit more if you're not able to handle it.

