Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers going through Scarlet & Violet can find one of Generation 1’s most iconic Pokemon, Jigglypuff, throughout the Paldea region. Here’s everything you need to know about catching the Jigglypuff family in Generation 9. Plenty of fan-favorite Pokemon return in Scarlet & Violet, meaning players will need to...
Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method
Sneasel is a fan-favorite Pokemon that’s returning in Scarlet & Violet, so we’ve put together a handy guide to help you find it on the Paldea map and evolve it into Weavile. Ever since it debuted all the way back in Gold & Silver, Sneasel and its evolution...
How to get Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: locations and Eeveelutions explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will likely be eager to spot an Eevee for their starting team. This guide will tell you where to find an adorable Eevee, and how to evolve it into one of its eight Eeveelutions. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to look...
How to find Legendary Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all stake locations
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can encounter four brand-new Legendary Pokemon in Generation 9, known as Ruinous Pokemon. Here’s how trainers traveling across Paldea can find and catch one of the four, Chi-Yu. During their journey through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, trainers may stumble across a strange...
How to get Finizen and evolve it into Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Finizen is a rather unassuming Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet, and its evolution is even more underwhelming at first glance. Still, Palafin’s ability gives it a greater stat total than any Mega Evolution. Here’s how to get it. Early on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will...
How to get Basculin and Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Basculin and Basculegion are returning fish Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Both are mean-looking fish who are capable of doing some damage. Here’s where to find a wild Basculin and how to get its evolved form Basculegion. Basculin returns in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, although its evolved form,...
How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
How to get Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can catch, raise, and evolve Bagon to obtain the powerful Pseudo-Legendary Salamence. Paldea also introduced Roaring Moon, the Paradox Form of the Dragon-type. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will each have access to certain version exclusive Pokemon depending on which game they are playing. While...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
How to get Scyther, Scizor & Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution guide
If you’re looking to add Scyther to your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got the best locations to find one on the Paldea map as well as details of how to evolve it into Scizor. It’s no secret that Gen 1 creatures from the Kanto region...
How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, & Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The generation 5 pseudo-Legendary Hydreigon returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Paldea. With each generation of Pokemon games comes a brand new line of pseudo-Legendaries. These are fearsome Pokemon that have a...
Who is Cassiopeia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Mysterious character behind Operation Star Street revealed
At the start of the journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will meet a mysterious figure named Cassiopeia, and this guide will peel back their secret identity. *SPOILER ALERT* This article contains spoilers regarding key moments in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet storyline. If you wish to stay unspoiled, turn back now!
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge & Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Ceruledge and Armarouge are two of the most anticipated Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here is how trainers can catch their pre-evolution Charcadet and what they need to do to evolve it. During a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shown in September 2022, TPCi debuted Ceruledge and Armarouge, two humanoid...
How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Quaxly, Fuecoco & Sprigatito
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to pick between one of three starter species before they can get out and explore Gen 9’s Paldea region. However, some may be wondering where to find the starters, and how to obtain the other two options later in the game. Pokemon...
How to get Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir & Gallade
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to capture and raise Ralts in the Paldea region, and those who are playing Violet will have the opportunity to encounter Future Form Paradox Pokemon Iron Valiant. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will see many mascot Pokemon included in the Gen 9...
How to get Wooper & Quagsire in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: In-game trade location
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still has a method for finding the original blue form of Wooper, not just Paldean Wooper. Here, we’ll show you a simple NPC in-game trade to get it and Quagsire. The Gen 9 Dex has added a brand-new Wooper form, Paldean Wooper, and it’s got...
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
Purplecliffe continues tradition of failing Shiny encounters with release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon YouTuber and content creator Purplecliffe continued his tradition of accidentally failing Shiny Pokemon when a new game releases when he ran past a rare Lechonk playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Shiny hunting has become a very prevalent activity within the Pokemon fanbase. Many of the most prominent Pokemon content...
Pokemon League Rep - South Province Area 2
The South Province Area Two in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is located west of Mesagoza and is home to trainer battles you need to finish to get rewards from the Pokemon League Rep. The trainers in this area have pokemons around the level of 8 - 14, so you might want to grind a bit more if you're not able to handle it.
