Related
Guess (GES) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Guess (GES) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%. A quarter ago,...
Earnings Preview: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Preferred Bank (PBFC): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Preferred Bank PFBC. This is because this security in the Banks - West space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often...
Should You Hold Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock for Now?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT is well poised to grow on the back of digital efforts, global expansions and higher travel and entertainment-related spending. Its growing transaction volumes also bode well. However, rising operating costs can reduce its margin. Euronet Worldwide — with a market cap of $4.5 billion — is...
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Hibbett (HIBB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
The market expects Hibbett (HIBB) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Expanding Clientele Aids Top Line
Zoom’s ZM third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.38% but decreased 3.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.10 billion increased 5% year over year (7% in constant currency) and beat the consensus mark by 0.41%. Quarter Details. Revenues from Enterprise...
Should You Buy Hormel Foods (HRL) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Hormel Foods Corporation HRL may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Hormel Foods is seeing favorable...
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark...
Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
Jack In The Box (JACK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.48%....
Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, High Costs Hurt
Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR has reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The results have benefited from the continued demand for the company’s products, offset by inflationary pressures and an unfavorable product mix due to the demand shift toward low-margin consumable goods.
GILD vs. HALO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find...
Why Steel Dynamics (STLD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is Model N (MODN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Model N (MODN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Should Value Investors Buy Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
