CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on northbound Interstate Sunday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a sliver Toyota Camry on fire. The vehicle was located about one mile from Oak Hills Road exit in the right shoulder. The car fire happened on Sunday about 1:17pm November 20, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the slow lane and the #4 lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO