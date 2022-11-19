Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopmentThe HD PostVictorville, CA
AV Rebels headed to semifinals this weekendThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Related
paininthepass.info
Wrecks, Roadwork With Lane Closure Creates Traffic Nightmare On Southbound I-15 And Forces Drivers To Use Side Roads Tuesday Morning
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Roadwork and three separate crashes, with one being a multiple vehicle crash caused a slowdown all on southbound Interstate 15 for miles Tuesday morning and earlier afternoon. As a result of crash late Monday night lasting into Tuesday morning. This started the...
paininthepass.info
Pedestrian Hit & Killed Has Been ID Involving A Garbage Truck On SB I-215
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The pedestrian was fatally struck down by a Burrtec Waste Disposal truck around 5:52am when the pedestrian was walking in the intersection of University Parkway and southbound Interstate 215 on ramp. The 59-year-old Daniel Deleon of San Bernardino, was pronounced dead at...
vvng.com
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed and another was airlifted after a traffic collision shortly after midnight in Victorville. It happened at about 12:26 am, on Monday, November 21, 2022, on Bear Valley Road, east of Mesa Linda Street/Eagle Ranch Parkway, and involved a white 2015 Buick Verano and a silver 2007 Subaru Impreza.
paininthepass.info
Driver Lost Control, Crashing Into Ditch On Southbound I-15 Sunday Afternoon
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No one was injured after a single-car crash near Main Street Sunday afternoon. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic crash involving a gold Ford Crown Victoria a little after 12pm noon November 20, 2022. The collision was located on southbound Interstate 15 just before the Main St. exit.
paininthepass.info
Traffic Delayed Following Car Fire Sunday Afternoon In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on northbound Interstate Sunday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a sliver Toyota Camry on fire. The vehicle was located about one mile from Oak Hills Road exit in the right shoulder. The car fire happened on Sunday about 1:17pm November 20, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the slow lane and the #4 lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out.
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County. This project will not add a extra lane to the freeway or for a train.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
At least one killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – At least one person died Sunday evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the...
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Says Crash That Hurt 25 LA Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department recruits on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez said in an exclusive interview with NBCLA that the crash that injured 25 recruits was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
vvng.com
Police investigate stabbing outside gas station in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in old town Victorville. It happened on November 21, 2022, at about 3:36 am, in the 16800 block of D Street. Victorville City Fire was dispatched to the location for a person bleeding near the front...
Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon
Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona
Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
vvng.com
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 9-year-old girl was critically injured after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night while out with her aunt getting dinner. The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m., November 19, 2022, on 7th Street in Victorville between E Sand Street and Lorene Drive. The...
paininthepass.info
Thanksgiving Weekend Is Here!! Here Is Some Traffic Info and Tips
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. I can say the road will be jammed pack starting Tuesday. Check the Pain In The Pass Facebook Group before you go for up-to-date traffic conditions.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
mynewsla.com
65-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed On Jurupa Valley Street
A 65-year-old man was struck and killed on a Jurupa Valley street, where he was standing for unknown reasons, authorities said Friday. William Deis of Wildomar was fatally injured about 5:10 a.m. Thursday on Mission Boulevard, near Jolly Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Javier Morando...
Comments / 1