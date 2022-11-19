Read full article on original website
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NFL Reportedly Sent Letter Threatening "Significant Discipline" For Those Drinking Alcohol At Team Facilities, Planes
On Friday afternoon, the NFL sent all 32 teams a memo regarding their policy prohibiting alcohol at team facilities and while traveling. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has threatened "significant discipline" for teams that violate this policy moving forward. "In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits...
Report: Commanders Will Start Heinicke ’Until There is no Choice’
The Commanders will start quarterback Taylor Heinicke against the Texans on Sunday, and it seems as if the job is his to lose moving forward. Although Week 1 starter Carson Wentz is poised to return from a finger injury soon, Heinicke is expected to be the top QB in Washington, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reports that Heinicke will hold onto to job “until there is no choice” but to swap him out.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Bills cancel practice amid snowstorm, Von Miller chimes in: 'Good Morning Buffalo'
The Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Friday as a massive snowstorm makes landfall in the Buffalo area. The game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been move to Detroit.
Melvin Gordon Offers Up Tone-Deaf Response to Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon was about as tone-deaf as it gets.
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Turning Over Play-Calling Duties, per report
View the original article to see embedded media. For the first time this season, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will not call offensive plays in a game. The rookie head coach plans to hand that responsibility over to passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak when Denver plays the Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.
Roger Goodell threatens 'significant discipline' for future alcohol violations
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reacted to the arrest of Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing for speeding and driving under the influence early Friday and the Commanders drinking on the flight back to Washington after their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams...
Rams’ Cooper Kupp to Miss 6-8 Weeks Following Ankle Surgery, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Cooper Kupp underwent successful surgery to repair a high ankle sprain, and he is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. While that opens up the possibility for a return this season, there is no guarantee the Rams will put Kupp back on the field this season.
Raiders dispatch Broncos in OT
Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime, and the visiting Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday. Carr finished 23-for-37 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adams, who had seven catches for 141 yards. Josh Jacobs rushed for 109 yards and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals for Las Vegas (3-7).
Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams Expected to Play vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Desperately in need of a win to stop a three-game skid, the Raiders are expected to have star receiver Davante Adams available for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Adams was listed as questionable on...
Cowboys dominate Vikings in battle of NFC heavyweights
Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys ran away from the host Minnesota Vikings, winning 40-3 on Sunday in Minneapolis. Prescott completed 22-of-25 passes for Dallas (7-3) and didn't suffer any sacks in a near-perfect performance. He was bolstered by a rushing attack that saw Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combine for 122 yards on the ground. Elliott had two rushing touchdowns, while Pollard hauled in six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the air attack.
Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons Lead Chicago Bears 7-0
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a crucial November game that could dictate whether or not Arthur Smith's team has a track to the playoffs. The Falcons look to limit Bears quarterback Justin Fields, one of the hottest players in the league the...
Texas Tech Star Tyree Wilson Declares for NFL Draft After Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas Tech star linebacker Tyree Wilson will miss the rest of the college football season due to surgery to repair a foot injury suffered in last Saturday’s victory over Kansas. Now that his season is finished prematurely, Wilson decided to announce...
Jamaal Williams scores trio of TDs as Lions surprise Giants
Jamaal Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Detroit Lions achieved a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 by surprising the New York Giants 31-18 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff passed for 165 yards, while...
MNF: 49ers and Cardinals Player Prop Bets
The San Francisco 49ers are 8.5-point favorites vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico for Monday Night Football. The NFC West rivals will face off for the first of their two matchups this year, with the Cardinals getting the nod as the “home” team in this neutral site game. SI Sportsbook has the game total set at 43.5.
Broncos vs. Raiders: 5 things Denver fans should know about Las Vegas
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, we asked Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire five questions about the Raiders and their showdown with the Broncos this weekend. Check out our questions and Mosher’s answers below. 1. The Raiders insist that they're backing...
Josh Allen, Tyler Bass help Bills beat Browns in Detroit
Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help the host Buffalo Bills record a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in the Buffalo area. James...
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce combine for 3 TDs as Chiefs rally past Chargers
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight game, beating the host Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 20 of 34 passes for 329 yards, and he also rushed four times for 23 yards for the Chiefs...
