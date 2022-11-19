The Commanders will start quarterback Taylor Heinicke against the Texans on Sunday, and it seems as if the job is his to lose moving forward. Although Week 1 starter Carson Wentz is poised to return from a finger injury soon, Heinicke is expected to be the top QB in Washington, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reports that Heinicke will hold onto to job “until there is no choice” but to swap him out.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO