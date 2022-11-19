Read full article on original website
Five Dukes Score in Double-Digits In 92-73 Win Over Siena
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team began to pull away in the second quarter against Siena and earned a 92-73 victory Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Naelle Bernard tied for Duquesne’s high point total (4-1) with 18 and her five assists, both of which were season bests. Ayanna Townsend fired up 18 points of her own.
City Game Displays Pitt’s Promise, Duquesne’s Areas Of Improvement
The City Game is always a tale of two rivals who have a clear respect for each other but will stop at nothing to earn bragging rights and pride. In one corner was a Pitt side which believes it has pieces together to put forth a cohesive unit. Defensively the team has displayed promise and had found multiple ways to win.
Duquesne Wins 83-82 At The Buzzer With Tevin Brewer’s Heroics
Tevin Brewer’s heroics with one second remaining secured Duquesne’s 83-82 victory over North Florida Monday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Dae Dae Grant led all scorers with his 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Grant also had five rebounds and six assists. Tre Williams added 13 points and David Dixon amassed his career high with 12 points.
Duquesne’s Joe Reece and Kevin Easley Out Tonight Against North Florida
The Duquesne Dukes will be shorthanded in the front court tonight for their game against North Florida. Starting forward Joe Reece and Kevin Easley will not be dressed for tonight’s game. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting young men on the path...
Keith Dambrot Ready to Continue Building Dukes’ Confidence After Hot Start
The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) open up what could be an important stretch of games for this 2022-23 season. Starting tonight against North Florida, the Dukes will play their next nine games at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The question is will they be able to feast on some home cooking?. Duquesne...
Veteran Colgate DL/Mt. Lebanon Native Coleman Coco Picks Up Offer From Pitt
There are still two games left for Pitt this season, on the road against Miami and an undetermined bowl game, but Pitt’s recruiting efforts are about to really kick off. The transfer portal officially opens back up in two weeks, and the amount of movement around the college football landscape will be unprecedented. Pitt is already looking to add.
Watch: Duquesne Breaks Down Last-Second Win
Though it may not have been a Picasso, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team found enough answers to defeat North Florida 83-82 Monday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It was Tevin Brewer’s shot with one second remaining on the shot clock that created the final separation on the scoreboard.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 22
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Small College Football Roundup: Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon Advance in NCAA Tournaments; RMU Finishes 0-11
Slippery Rock Advances to Second Round of NCAA Playoffs. With Slippery Rock traveling to Assumption (Mass.), it was expected to be a tight defensive battle and that is exactly how it unfolded with The Rock edging out the Greyhounds, 17-14. Both teams were in the top tier of Division II...
2023 Missouri QB Cole Feuerbacher Earns PWO Offer From Pitt
The quarterback position at Pitt is something that’s been much talked about this season but more so over the last few weeks. With the upcoming decision of whether to stay or move on for Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti along with the de-commitment of 2023 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, the quarterback spot at Pitt has plenty of questions right now.
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Inks NIL Deal With Upper Deck
Kedon Slovis has benefited from the NCAA passing name, image and likeness legislation, signing with Klutch Sports and partnering with American Eagle since last summer, and he’s added another deal. Slovis has signed an NIL deal with Upper Deck, a trading card and authentic apparel sports corporation, to produce...
Pat Narduzzi Explains Pitt DE Dayon Hayes’ Participation Against Duke
A preliminary hearing for Dayon Hayes’ charge of simple assault is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, following his arrest earlier this month, but the charge didn’t lead to Pitt holding him out over the weekend. Hayes played 28 snaps against Duke, recording two tackles (one solo) in his return...
Pitt Opens As Touchdown Favorite On the Road Against Miami
While the preseason expectation of Pitt and Miami’s season finale holding national relevance has evaporated, it’s an important game for both sides. Pitt is looking to continue an unbeaten November and push for an eighth win this season, and Miami — in the midst of a poor season — is simply looking to earn bowl eligibility.
Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson Showcases Do-It-All D-I Talent
WEXFORD Pa. — Central Valley wide receiver/safety Jayvin Thompson had a hand in all three of Central Valley’s touchdowns in the Warriors’ 19-0 win over Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class-4A semifinal on Friday night. Thompson got things started with a 12-yard touchdown reception on Central Valley’s...
Quinton Martin Looking to Help Change the Narrative for Belle Vernon in Title Game
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Friday night showcased one of the WPIAL’s top players in Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin where he faced off against Freeport in a semifinal matchup. Belle Vernon was able to pitch a shutout of Freeport 42-0. In the matchup, the Leopards ran all over Freeport’s defense, which helped control the game. The Leopards saw three different players record multiple touchdowns with quarterback Braden Laux rushing for two, and running backs Quinton Martin and Jake Gedekoh each recording a pair of their own.
Laurel Highlands 2023 4-Star Wide Receiver & West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher to Visit Penn State
This story initially appeared on our brother site WV Sports Now. Laurel Highlands star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher will be visiting Penn State this coming weekend. The four-star West Virginia commit announced on Twitter that he will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan State. While...
Die-Hards: Zion Fowler Talks To PSN About De-Committing From Pitt
New Jersey 3-star wide receiver Zion Fowler made the decision this week to de-commit from Pitt and open back up his recruitment. This news came as somewhat of surprise considering Fowler as the first member of Pitt’s Class of 2023, committing back in October of 2021. Fowler was the...
