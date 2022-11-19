ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Health System Names Robert Meilan, RRT as Director of Cardio-Respiratory Care

Terrebonne General Health System has named Robert Meilan, RRT, as the Director of Cardiorespiratory Care. Meilan has been with Terrebonne General for a combined 28 years, beginning his career as a patient transporter, then transitioning to a staff Respiratory Therapist. He served as the Cardio-Respiratory Care Shift Supervisor for many years until he was promoted to the Cardio-Respiratory Care Program Coordinator before taking his current position. In his previous role, Meilan responded to and monitored services delivered by the respiratory staff during emergencies and worked closely with patients and their care team to assess their respiratory status. He also assisted in supervising and directing the overall care provided by the Cardio-Respiratory Care (CRC) staff.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Students make St. Mary beautiful

Two groups of fourth- and fifth-grade Beta Club students from M.E. Norman and Maitland elementary schools spent several hours on a chilly Saturday morning picking up trash and having some fun along the way. They were excited to help make Morgan City a cleaner city to live in by picking up litter as part of a Keep St. Mary Beautiful project. Lea Hebert, Keep St. Mary Beautiful chairperson, said she would like to mention the educators that helped make the project a success: M.E. Norman, Osshanique Woods, Rochelle Suire, Maitland, Monica Governale and Kendra Thomas.
MORGAN CITY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City Council honors two police officers

The Morgan City Council passed its 2022-23 budget Tuesday after passing along some praise to two Morgan City police officers. The consolidated budget approved without objection Tuesday calls for no major changes in personnel or services. The anticipated revenue is $51.3 million, about $2.1 million more than the city expects to spend.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Gary Joel Angeron Sr.

Gary Joel Angeron Sr., 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by a son, Gary Angeron II of Morgan City, three brothers, Robert Angeron of Donner, Wayne Angeron of Gibson and Mark Angeron of Berwick; a sister, Linda Cheramie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

Berwick, Patterson beat the bracket; Central Catholic falls in upset

For east St. Mary prep football teams, the state power rankings told a story. In Friday's regional playoffs, the story turned out to be fiction. Patterson, seeded 11th in Non-Select Division III, and Berwick, ranked 18th in the same division, beat higher-ranked opponents on the road Friday and will move into the state quarterfinals.
BERWICK, LA
Nicholls Worth

Jason Paul Daigle Obituary

Jason Paul Daigle, the Assistant Athletic Director for Budget and Finance at Nicholls State University, passed away on October 31, 2022. He attended Nicholls three separate times. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree in Marketing in 2003, a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 2014, and a Master of Education in Education Leadership/Higher Education Administration in 2019. He also worked for Nicholls for over 10 years.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison

A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie

UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
METAIRIE, LA

