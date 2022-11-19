ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding

LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

UMaine unveils first-of-its-kind 3D-printed house

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) unveiled BioHome3D on Monday. It is the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials. The 600-square-foot prototype features 3D-printed floors, walls and a roof of wood fibers and bio-resins. The house is fully recyclable and...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The CP Holiday Train...
HERMON, ME
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed

JAY, Maine — Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
JAY, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Senior housing project under construction

BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

In downtown Freeport, a five-property commercial portfolio changes hands

An investment portfolio of four commercial buildings and a 45-car parking lot in downtown Freeport sold to local investors for its value-add opportunity. The buildings — at 6 Mill, 24 Bow, 42 Main and 76 Main streets — total 48,886 square feet and include retail tenants Orvis, Polo Ralph Lauren, FjallRaven, Estee Lauder and the Loft. The parking lot is at 32 West St.
FREEPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bath Iron Works awarded $182 million Navy contract

A nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works by the Navy to modify a previous contract and planned shipyard services for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program. The funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract. The work is expected to be completed...
BATH, ME
B98.5

Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

No injuries in West Gardiner house fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
WEST GARDINER, ME
lcnme.com

Treasures Abound at the Marketfest Holiday Gift Shop

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The pop-up holiday gift shop in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is temporarily transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance, and a happy place to find unique, useful, and one-of-a-kind gifts.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Big Al donating fireworks for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

Bradbury Art and Antiques co-owner Julee Ketelhut made “Big Al” Cohen an offer that was impossible to refuse. Ketelhut offered to make a donation to Help Yourself Shelf food pantry, if he donated fireworks to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. Cohen has been a food pantry volunteer for years so Ketelhut knew how to approach him for his contribution. Ketelhut is also a Wiscasset Creative Alliance board member. The group was planning the annual Marketfest set for Dec. 2-4 when the topic of fireworks came up.
WISCASSET, ME
Z107.3

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Hampden woman hits construction flagger

HAMPDEN — A construction flagger was injured Monday when he was hit by a driver who was apparently blinded by the sun. According to Hampden Deputy Police Chief Scott Webber, an 88-year-old Hampden woman was driving south on Maine Road North when she came upon a construction zone. The woman told police that she was blinded by the sun, didn’t see the flagger and hit him.
HAMPDEN, ME

