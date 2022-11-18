Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes 'More Plausible' With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered
MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Dodgers' non-tendering of outfielder Cody Bellinger makes L.A. a "more plausible landing spot" for star free agent Aaron Judge.
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating the latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contender
A new report revealed that SF Giants free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria has become more willing to continue his career in 2023.
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
Rangers Interested in Mariners Free Agent Mitch Haniger: Report
The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat, and the former Mariner has shown some pop. The Texas Rangers pursuit of another hitter in free agency has led them to Seattle outfielder who missed a good portion of last season with an ankle injury. The Athletic reported that the...
True Blue LA
Cody Bellinger non-tendered by Dodgers, is now a free agent
The Dodgers on Friday did not tender a contract to centerfielder Cody Bellinger, making the former Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year a free agent. Friday was the deadline for teams to tender contracts for players under reserve on the 40-man roster. Bellinger was one of a dozen Dodgers eligible for salary arbitration this winter. Now, he’s on the open market.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Offseason Target Kodai Senga Meets with NL Rival
Among free agent talks, Dodgers remain hopeful to gain NPB star pitcher.
Yardbarker
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
Dodgers News: Lefty Ace Talks About What it Means to Wear Same Uniform as Fernando Valenzuela
Dodgers ace Julio Urias says it’s a honor to wear same uniform as Valenzuela
Comments / 0