No, Cal’s 27-20 win over Stanford on Saturday didn’t save the Bears season. They will still have seven losses when they wake up this morning. And, no, the firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave earlier this week obviously did not solve the Bears’ offensive woes. The Cal offense scored just 20 points against a Stanford team that ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 31.9 points per game coming in. Simplicity was the major difference in Cal's offense. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer said the play list for this game was considerably shorter than past games, with the 50 plays on his card this week being about half the number he had for previous games this season. It did not create a scoring bonanza.
The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-3), but not for long. Stanford and the Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars visit Arizona this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars play their second-to-last Pac-12 game of 2022 when they visit Arizona on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
The Pac-12 Championship game came into more focus on Saturday after the USC Trojans, narrowly, narrowly defeated crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45, to clinch their spot in the Pac-12 title game while eliminating the Bruins. Oregon did themselves a huge favor as well by defeating the Utah Utes, 20-17, to keep their title hopes alive heading into Corvallis for a big one against the Beavers. Washington remains in the mix as well after blowing out the Buffs on Saturday, and they’ll need to take care of business in the Apple Cup in order to have a shot at the Rose Bowl. Elsewhere, Cal pulled...
Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves spoke with media for about 10 minutes following Friday's practice. Graves touched on the team's experience in Louisiana earlier in the week for their game with Southern, what Sabrina Ionescu's role will look like on hi staff and what to expect from Sammie Wagner upon enrolling.
