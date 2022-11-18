Read full article on original website
Related
Pac-12 football standings: USC to Pac-12 title game, Oregon 1 win away from Vegas
USC stunned the country by knocking off UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Oregon finished out the weekend slate by defeating Utah in a tight game, and an Oregon-USC Pac-12 title game is looking more and more realistic. Oregon State and Washington both won their games easily against...
247Sports
GAME THREAD: No. 10 Utah Utes vs No. 12 Oregon Ducks
The No. 10 ranked Utah football team is back on the road for their matchup with No. 12 Oregon. Both teams are in the hunt for a bid in the Pac-12 Championship Game and tonight's matchup could secure the trip to Las Vegas.
Here’s how Utah can punch its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game
Here’s what has to happen in order for the Utes to clinch a Pac-12 championship game appearance.
What they’re saying nationally, in Salt Lake City after Oregon Ducks defeat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are one step closer to playing in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Salt Lake City after the game:. No. 12...
Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win
No, Cal’s 27-20 win over Stanford on Saturday didn’t save the Bears season. They will still have seven losses when they wake up this morning. And, no, the firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave earlier this week obviously did not solve the Bears’ offensive woes. The Cal offense scored just 20 points against a Stanford team that ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 31.9 points per game coming in. Simplicity was the major difference in Cal's offense. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer said the play list for this game was considerably shorter than past games, with the 50 plays on his card this week being about half the number he had for previous games this season. It did not create a scoring bonanza.
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Washington State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Washington State 6-4; Arizona 4-6 The Washington State Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Washington State beat the Arizona State Sun Devils...
CBS Sports
California vs. Stanford: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-3), but not for long. Stanford and the Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: Game 11 at Arizona – TV, Weather, More
Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars visit Arizona this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars play their second-to-last Pac-12 game of 2022 when they visit Arizona on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon’s title hopes stay alive with victory
The Pac-12 Championship game came into more focus on Saturday after the USC Trojans, narrowly, narrowly defeated crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45, to clinch their spot in the Pac-12 title game while eliminating the Bruins. Oregon did themselves a huge favor as well by defeating the Utah Utes, 20-17, to keep their title hopes alive heading into Corvallis for a big one against the Beavers. Washington remains in the mix as well after blowing out the Buffs on Saturday, and they’ll need to take care of business in the Apple Cup in order to have a shot at the Rose Bowl. Elsewhere, Cal pulled...
Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals
Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
CBS Sports
Oregon State vs. Portland State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Portland State 1-2; Oregon State 3-0 The Oregon State Beavers will stay at home another game and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. The Beavers...
WATCH: Kelly Graves and Grace VanSlooten review Southern trip road
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves spoke with media for about 10 minutes following Friday's practice. Graves touched on the team's experience in Louisiana earlier in the week for their game with Southern, what Sabrina Ionescu's role will look like on hi staff and what to expect from Sammie Wagner upon enrolling.
