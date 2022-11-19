THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. Not only will the shots help prevent influenza in this high-risk group, but it could also reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications, researchers report. "If you have heart failure, you should get your flu shot because it can save your life -- that is what...

