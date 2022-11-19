The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO