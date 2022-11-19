Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thousands of military families set to receive free meals for Thanksgiving
KILLEEN, Texas — Thousands of active-duty military families will receive their Thanksgiving meals Monday. The Food Care Center in Killeen is handing out huge turkeys and all the fixings to those in need. The mission of the center is to "stand in the gap created by hunger.” As of...
Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
Coryell County Sheriff reminds community to be careful ahead of Thanksgiving
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Scott Williams has issued a statement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding the community to stay safe during the celebrations. “As friends and family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I would like to remind local folks and those traveling to the area to keep their personal safety in mind," said Williams.
fox44news.com
Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
Killeen Animal Shelter 'in desperate need' of blankets, towels this winter
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Animal Services division is asking for blanket and towel donations to help keep their pets warm. "The animals in their facility are in desperate need of new or slightly used blankets or towels," the city said in a Monday news release. "The items ensure the dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year."
Temple Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions for veterans
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans looking for a new fuzzy friend, by waiving all adoption fees through the month of November. Pets for Vets gives those who have served an opportunity to adopt a new pet for free. The event began on Nov. 7, and will continue all the way until the end of the month on Nov. 30.
10,000 veterans to be honored at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — Over 10,000 veterans will be remembered this weekend, as the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosts an event honoring those who have fallen. The ceremony will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The...
waco-texas.com
Holiday Cheer Fire Engine
The Waco Fire Department's Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is bringing the holiday cheer to you!. Rolling through neighborhoods nightly from November 25th to December 23rd!. *Truck runs a little before 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. *Schedule subject to change pending weather. Schedule. Friday, November 25th Heart of Texas & Brookview.
Sascee's brings southern-style love and soul to homecooked meals in Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of good cooking, Sascee's Southern Style Eatery should be right at the top of your list. Sascee's serves up a whole host of southern-style favorites on its menu, from green beans, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops, their fan-favorite oxtails and much more.
Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
fox44news.com
Waco hosts annual Tree of Angels Dedication
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event. Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime. They are asking people bring an angel...
Waco's Church Under the Bridge returns home
WACO, Texas — Waco's Church Under the Bridge returned to its traditional meeting location after nearly three years Sunday, according to the church's Facebook. The church returned to bridge I-35 and South 4th Street after hosting sermons at the Magnolia Market at the Silos since 2019. Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the congregation to have a place to worship.
KWTX
Waco’s Church Under the Bridge marches home to I-35 meeting place after years of construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, a congregation open and welcoming to folks of all walks of life, including those experiencing homelessness, made its way back to its original meeting spot under I-35 today. This homecoming was three years in the making. It’s been 44 months...
KWTX
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
The Shepherd's Heart Pantry works to feed more families
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Holidays are creeping closer along with the bills and money spent on food and gifts. Luckily, The Shepherd's Pantry in Mclennan County is here to support families in need, but they need some help this year. The pantry has served 20,000 more people than...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday
The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.
Williamson County animal shelter at ‘unsustainable’ capacity
The shelter said it accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days. The shelter is having "an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs," the shelter said in a release.
WacoTrib.com
$20M expansion underway at Sherwin-Williams Waco distribution center
Painting giant Sherwin-Williams will spend at least $20 million adding 200,000 square feet of space to the distribution center it opened locally in 2018. Sherwin-Williams spent $39 million to place a 615,000-square-foot facility at 1300 Aviation Parkway, having outgrown its leased space on Texas Central Parkway. It reportedly considered other cities, as the local facility serves all Texas and seven other states, but chose to remain in Waco.
LIST | Thousands on outstanding warrant list in Killeen, have December to pay fees with no arrest
KILLEEN, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant in Killeen, you will have the whole month of December to pay off any fines without being arrested. On Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court announced that it is offering residents a holiday gift of warrant forgiveness starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. You can go to the courthouse, located at 200 E. Avenue D. Ste 1, to pay the fines without arrest.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
KCEN
Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0