Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Private Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Scarlet Nation
COLUMN: Rivalry win is latest example Trojans have built something special
PASADENA -- They were essentially competing against each other this season, for the same job and the opportunity to showcase themselves in this talent-rich USC offense, but running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones always insisted there was nothing but mutual appreciation and support for one another. Even as Dye's...
Scarlet Nation
Korey Foreman's moment comes at just the right time for Trojans
It was just a week ago that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had made a candid assessment of sophomore edge rusher Korey Foreman. The five-star, top-5 national prospect from the 2021 recruiting class had seemingly had one of his better games that night against Colorado, tying his season-high with 3 tackles and making a couple nice stops near the line of scrimmage. That's why his name had come up in conversation with Grinch after the win.
Scarlet Nation
WATCH: Postgame reaction from the field as the Trojans bask in rivalry win
It was a wild scene postgame on the field in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, as the USC Trojans basked in their dramatic, momentous 48-45 win over rival UCLA. Watch all of our TrojanSports.com video shot from the field in the moments after the win, plus other postgame reaction posted by FOX and USC.
Scarlet Nation
Nearly Despondent Hoyas Hammered
While Georgetown was surrendering their 10 point lead via a 28-4 Loyola Marymount game sealing run, there seemed to be Hoya despondency, maybe even futility. As commentator Renee Montgomery said afterward, G'Town seemed locked into "an uphill battle". Observers actually in the Montego Bay, Jamaica gym hosting this year's Jersey...
Berkeley Beacon
Men’s basketball loses thriller to Bridgewater State 81-79
The Emerson men’s basketball team was defeated by Bridgewater State on Wednesday night in a competitive thriller, 81-79—the team’s second consecutive loss by one basket. Dropping a Saturday match against Tufts University, the Lions entered the Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker gym looking to bounce back but were unable to pull ahead of the Bears.
homenewshere.com
Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team
LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
vanyaland.com
RIP: Boston rapper Jefe Replay has died, according to those close to him
Boston music has allegedly lost a giant in the scene this week, as word that Jefe Replay has died has spread across social media on Friday (November 18). No official word or cause has been given, but many musicians across the city were quick to pay tribute with accolades and condolences.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
newbedfordguide.com
26-year old New Bedford man pleads guilty to firearm offense
“A New Bedford man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition. David Acosta, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition before U.S. District Court Judge Alison D. Burroughs who scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Acosta was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021.
Comments / 0