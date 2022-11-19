ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stmarynow.com

LINDA HARVEY SINGLETON

Linda Harvey Singleton, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Patterson, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 18, at Union Bethel in Amelia from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Students make St. Mary beautiful

Two groups of fourth- and fifth-grade Beta Club students from M.E. Norman and Maitland elementary schools spent several hours on a chilly Saturday morning picking up trash and having some fun along the way. They were excited to help make Morgan City a cleaner city to live in by picking up litter as part of a Keep St. Mary Beautiful project. Lea Hebert, Keep St. Mary Beautiful chairperson, said she would like to mention the educators that helped make the project a success: M.E. Norman, Osshanique Woods, Rochelle Suire, Maitland, Monica Governale and Kendra Thomas.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Berwick, Patterson beat the bracket; Central Catholic falls in upset

For east St. Mary prep football teams, the state power rankings told a story. In Friday's regional playoffs, the story turned out to be fiction. Patterson, seeded 11th in Non-Select Division III, and Berwick, ranked 18th in the same division, beat higher-ranked opponents on the road Friday and will move into the state quarterfinals.
BERWICK, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City High girls basketball schedule suspended after fight

The Morgan City High girls basketball schedule has been suspended for the rest of 2022 after a fight broke out at the end of Tuesday's game with Jeanerette. The Louisiana High School Association website lists all 12 Tiger girls basketball games Nov. 17-Dec. 21 as being "canceled," but does not list the suspended games as forfeits.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Evelyn H. Barrilleaux

Evelyn H. Barrilleaux, 76, was born in Plauche-ville, La. on March 4, 1946 to the late Lance Harris and Lola Dozler Harris. She was a longtime resident of Patterson, La. Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16, 2022. Those left behind to cherish Evelyn’s memory are...
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Gary Joel Angeron Sr.

Gary Joel Angeron Sr., 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by a son, Gary Angeron II of Morgan City, three brothers, Robert Angeron of Donner, Wayne Angeron of Gibson and Mark Angeron of Berwick; a sister, Linda Cheramie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Yvonne Anne Adams

Yvonne Anne Adams, age 87, of Patterson, LA passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Yvonne was born on October 12, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ovide and Ella Marie Veron Bourgeois. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at...
PATTERSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy